Soccer clubs adopt cryptocurrencies, but fans are divided

By Tom Wilson and Anna Irrera

LONDON, Jun 15 (.) – A growing number of major football clubs are launching digital currencies that allow fans to vote on a variety of minor decisions as the sport faces a revenue collapse from the pandemic. of the coronavirus.

But fans are divided on the so-called fan chips. Some appreciate the novel way of interacting with their teams and helping make decisions, even if it is only about insignificant matters, such as the song played in games after a goal is scored or the images used on social media. social.

Others describe the tokens as a superficial contribution that adds to the already growing costs of following their teams.

Clubs that launched tokens in recent months include Premier League champions Manchester City and Italy’s AC Milan. Spain’s national team, which drew its first Eurocup game on Monday, says it plans to launch a similar scheme.

Argentina, which kicked off its Copa América campaign on the same day with a giveaway, launched its tokens last week.

Amateur tokens can be traded on exchanges like other cryptocurrencies and have also caught the attention of retail traders and professional investors.

Prices are prone to sudden changes and may have little connection to player performance on the court. Some of the big-name clubs’ digital tokens have lost around two-thirds or more of their value in recent weeks, reflecting similar declines in the cryptocurrency sector.

Malcolm Clarke, president of the Football Supporters Association, which represents fans in England and Wales, said clubs are trying to make money by allowing fans to have a say in how they are run or “are trying to make extra money by inventing polls in inconsequential ‘participation’ line. “

“It doesn’t look very good either.”

Digital tokens have gained appeal for clubs amid the pandemic’s revenue contraction, as matches have been played without the public in attendance, executives from three European clubs said.

Sales in Europe’s top 20 revenue-generating clubs fell 12% to € 8.2 billion ($ 9.9 billion) in fiscal 2020, which for most clubs was the 12 months ending in June, according to accounting and consulting firm Deloitte LLP.

Soccer teams generally partner with a crypto technology company that issues the tokens and makes a portion of the proceeds from their initial sale. Prices vary, but at least several big-name clubs initially launched their tokens at about $ 2 each. Prices later began to fluctuate.

Manchester City and the football associations of Spain and Argentina did not respond to requests for comment. An AC Milan spokesman said that adopting the digital tokens was a strategic move to enhance its presence and “stay closer” to its more than 500 million fans around the world.

Having a way of interacting with fans during lockdown “was beneficial for the clubs and the public,” said Giorgio Ricci, director of revenue for Juventus Italy, which launched its digital tokens ahead of the pandemic.

Katia Gigliotti, a Roma Italy fan, said she was initially hesitant to pay for the chips, but appreciated the commitment to the team and other fans during lockdowns.

EMBRACING THE CRYPT WORLD

The surge in fan tokens is part of a deepening embrace from the cryptocurrency sports industry. In some sports, teams have offered to pay players and staff in digital currencies, while others accept cryptocurrencies in exchange for court tickets or merchandise.

Fans and investors can buy and trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the form of officially licensed videos of game highlights from a National Basketball Association branded website.

Soccer has taken the lead in offering tokens for fans. Several well-known European clubs have partnered with Chiliz, a unit of Malta-based Mediarex Enterprises Ltd..

The selection of Spain and Rangers of Scotland have partnered with a Turkish blockchain platform. Germany’s Borussia Dortmund is working with two other startups.

Chiliz CEO Alexandre Dreyfus said the company pays a fee to the club and shares the proceeds from the initial token sale. Chiliz added that it is targeting $ 200 million in sales this year.

Chiliz has released 20 fan chips with soccer teams. It has also launched eight tokens with teams from other sports, including motorsports and mixed martial arts.

The total market value of the 21 publicly traded tokens issued by Chiliz was around $ 260 million as of June 13, two-thirds more than at the end of 2020 but less than half from its May peak, according to the blockchain researcher Christian Ott, who runs the Fantokenstats website.

Those tokens are mainly related to soccer, but also include teams from other more specialized sports.

(1 dollar = 0.8248 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Wilson and Anna Irrera. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)