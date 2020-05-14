World football faces the possibility of losing several clubs to bankruptcy due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A decline in the multibillion-dollar transfer market and the possibility of defaulting on payments for player transfer agreements that were made before the suspension of the seasons are some of the concerns that were raised in a debate on Wednesday organized by a research center endorsed by FIFA.

“I think the biggest threat to club soccer in the next six months will be the survival of the smaller teams,” said Croatian head coach Lokomotiva Zagreb, Dennis Gudasic.

Gudasic warned of “a drastic situation in which perhaps 100 or as many as 200 teams will file for bankruptcy in September or October” if small team problems are not resolved.

European clubs have run out of commercial revenue due to a lack of matches for the past two months in most countries, and matches without fans in the coming months.

In March, the leader of the Association of Clubs of Europe Andrea Agnelli predicted that the clubs face an “existential threat”. The also president of Juventus described the coronavirus pandemic as “the greatest challenge the soccer industry has ever faced.”

Now many teams hope that the richest leagues will complete their seasons so that the money disbursed by television networks for complying with the contract will revive the transfer market.

“This is where there is uncertainty,” Gudasic said, adding that some clubs in Croatia have become, in budget terms, “really addicted” to player transfer earnings.

This was said during an online panel discussion organized by the International Center for Sports Studies (CIES) at the Neuchatel University in Switzerland.

The teams could go bankrupt while waiting for dues to be paid for the player deals that have been made in the past two years, said Raffaele Poli, a university academic.

“I’m not sure that all the teams can pay,” said Poli, who is also a transfer analyst.

Clubs in eastern European countries like Croatia could still close deals in a low-supply market, said Piotr Sadowski, a talent scout from Manchester United.

Players in that country would be available at a lower price than from clubs in Portugal or France, he said.

An extension to the transfer market would also help revive the market, Sadowski said, implying that the possibility has been discussed.

FIFA, the mother entity of world football, agreed to be flexible in the pass market that normally extends to July and August in Europe because there is no clarity as to when the current season will end and the 2020-21 campaign will start.

“It would be a good idea to have a six-month transfer window from summer to winter 2021,” said Sadowski. “It would give all teams the opportunity to have better transfer plans and budgets.”