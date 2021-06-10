Socavón dogs. Rescue of dogs trapped in Puebla sinkhole begins

At this time, a group of security elements is beginning rescue actions to save two dogs found in the sinkhole located in the community of Juan C. Bonilla, in Puebla.

Users of social networks, located in the area where the rescue is carried out, highlight that the security elements carry out the operations to save Spay and Spike, without risking any human being.

Residents who arrived in the area where the sinkhole is located, relate through social networks the rescue actions that are carried out in the place. According to these reports, the rescue elements use a cage, ropes and ladders to try to get the dogs to safety.

In the place, there are also people who protect the animals, who demand that the rescue be carried out immediately; They even ask for authorization to be the ones who carry out the rescue works.

jcp