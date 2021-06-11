Sobrón and Azahara, far from the leader in the LPGA of Daly City (California)

The irish Leona Maguire (-7) is the first leader of the LPGA Mediheal Championship, with a stroke of advantage over the Thai Jasmine Suwannapura (-6). The third place with -4 is occupied by the Swiss Albane Valenzuela and the American Alison Lee. Of the favorites, the South Korean Inbee Park (-3) is the highest point at California’s Lake Merced Golf Club.

As for the two Spanish present at this event, they will have to row on the second day: Luna Sobrón (+2) and Azahara Muñoz (+3) They must press this Friday to pass the cut. For the moment, the provisional line has been located precisely in the two low pair of Sobrón.

The Balearic golfer signed four bogeys and two birdies. Meanwhile, the Malaga started with a birdie through the 10th hole and from there signed four bogeys.