Sobrio Maluma: New Premiere! – Music News

It turns out that Maluma brings us a great song, it is that we say great song because we are very honest, a song that Maluma composes, it is a sure success, there is no way not to, so today we want to present you his new success entitled, “Sobrio” , we tell you all the details here in Music News!

This song was released just 6 days ago and boy has it been successful, we just love it! The song premiered exactly on July 8 and as of today, Sobrio’s official video clip has almost 11 million views on the YouTube platform, as well or heavier the matter!

As an informative break, (Did you know that Maluma made a commercial for Smirnoff tamarindo? That drink that two shots and you missed completely, or it only happens to me, well that doesn’t matter, the point is that Maluma is breaking it! That said, let’s continue with the new success of Maluma.

Sober, “I want to take advantage since I am drinking, to be able to tell you all the things that I have saved, I know it is not hours to call but I saw you online, and I just wanted to confirm if you were still my girl” That is, if my ex He marks me and tells me that, I don’t think I even answer him, and please if you are reading this and your ex calls you at 3 in the morning to tell you that he loves you and misses you, he probably has a part of the truth, but please don’t pay any attention friend, for something is your EX !! But seriously, if Maluma marks me, I’m running at that moment … ok no.

It is real, when a person marks you taken, there is a part of truth in what he says, but if he only gives himself the courage to talk to you and tell you what he feels when he is drunk, please, ignore it, until he takes the time to make it sober. Maluma we love you! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RljdPIfnp0U