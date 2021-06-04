Soat reduction would be unfeasible says phasecolda

In 2019 there were 175,605 road accidents in the country, of which 66 percent, about 116,000 were classified as single or can shocks. The remaining 44 percent, beyond material damage, left 743,977 injured and 40,564 seriously injured, according to the National Yearbook of Road Accidents.

Last Tuesday, the Sixth Committee of the Senate left a project that creates incentives to reduce the rate of Mandatory Traffic Accident Insurance (Soat), but which, in addition, includes in the same policy the coverage of material damage in cases of simple or can collisions.

The project that was approved unanimously by the congressmen. While it looks attractive to the pocketbook of vehicle and motorcycle owners, It is not so much for the Government, which opposed through negative concepts the ministries of Finance and Health; nor for insurance companies, also interested parties.

The origins of the Soat are worth looking at

And is not for less. At stake, say the Government and insurers, are more than two trillion pesos a year that Soat contributes to the Administrator of the Resources of the General System of Social Security in Health (Adres), plus what is destined to attend to those injured in traffic accidents.

To get an idea of ​​what happens, in 2019, without counting the costs and compensation for 6,495 deaths in traffic accidents, 86,088 people were hospitalized. These are part of the 743,977 injured that year.

In other words, these expenses that are covered with Soat resources – if the bill is approved in the Senate plenary session – we would have to add the damage caused by cans of about 120,000 vehicles. In Bogotá alone, about 22,000 can crashes occur each year.

“Basically, this bill requires that people and cans compete for the same pool of resources, that is, that not only would the resources to cover health care be reduced, due to the discounts in the rate, but it would also be necessary to use part of these to repair vehicles, “says the Federation of Colombian Insurers (Fasecolda).

The union told EL TIEMPO that they are concerned about the modifications of the Soat due to “the impact on the care of the more than 700,000 victims of traffic accidents, and secondly, that could lead to the disappearance of Soat in Colombia because financially the insurance would be unsustainable (…) We consider that the changes are important, as long as they are viable and structured and do not go against the care of the victims ”.

The accounts that do not add up

In defense of the project, and specifically regarding the extension of Soat coverage to material damage, Senator Ana María Castañeda explained that the resources to cover the damages would come from reducing commissions from 12.3 to 5 percent to intermediaries from Soat, about 179,000 million pesos.

But the insurers are not given the accounts, and they estimate that the material damage coverage (cans) that Congress intends to add to the Soat is unfeasible. What’s more, introduces the requirement of the sketch so that the clinic can attend to the victims, which goes against the agility that is needed to save a life, since technologies already exist and are used to supplement this process (See ‘Crashes of cans, a not so simple problem’).

“According to technical estimates, adding damage coverage would cost at least $ 2 trillion annually and not $ 179 billion, that the congressmen consider saving by limiting the intermediation commissions to 5 percent ”, explains Fasecolda.

The project establishes that the coverage for ‘simple shocks’ will be 5 legal monthly minimum wages in force for vehicles, and two for motorcycles. Soat’s full premiums currently total $ 2.3 trillion.

To this must be added that with the annual discounts for not using the Soat that the bill provides, income would be substantially reduced. Only 10 percent of insured vehicles affect the Soat policy, with which the 90 percent who do not use it would be subject to the discount. The problem here is that that 90 percent subsidizes the costs of the accident rate of other vehicles, especially those of motorcycles.

Fasecolda also explains that there would be no reduction in the Soat rate. By extending property damage coverage, “According to tax regulations, this type of insurance is subject to VAT application, with which the cost of the Soat policy would increase by 19 percent ”.

For now, not everything is said in Congress, the bill lacks a debate in the Senate plenary, but before that happens, a technical table and a subcommittee will discuss the scope and impact of this reform, and it is very likely that they will introduce modifications.