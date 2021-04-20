Soat for the soat column josé clopatofsky motor magazine

Two bills pertaining to SOAT are going through Congress. One is the possibility of paying the insurance for shorter coverage times, with which a relief would be generated for many people, since the cheapest policy is very expensive and affects the budget of many who work with and on their vehicles.

Another, which already goes to the Senate for two debates before the plenary session, proposes reductions in the rate if there are no accidents during the term of the policy, as happens with the insurance that individuals take for different risks and they are the holders of the protection, not their assets, contrary to what happens in the SOAT, where the borrower is the vehicle, which is inappropriate and a source of huge fraud to the system. The project proposes a discount of 15 percent to the vehicle that “has had a good behavior” and has not caused accidents throughout a year and, if it continues like this, in the second year it pays 30 percent less and in the third the discount will be 35 percent.

Who doesn’t like this relief? Well all happy users. But not the SOAT, since beyond being a protection for injuries accidentally caused to people in traffic calamities, and that it is a great service, it means a total disruption of the commitments that the collection of that policy has. it adds up to two billion pesos a year. Of that money, More than 40 percent goes to the Administrator of the Resources of the General System of Social Security in Health (ADRES), 2 percent for the National Road Safety Agency —which are nothing less than little productive 87,000 million— a small part of those enormous sums for the operation and 55 percent is destined to cover the costs of 700,000 annual accidents, which they cost about 1.6 trillion pesos.

If this cash is not supplied with the current flow of the full payment of all the policies in the studied cycle, the entire financial scaffolding is disrupted and this system becomes unviable. The figures and arguments are very strong, so one is never happy with the plate that means having the SOAT, and very surely the installment payment is not convenient to approve it.

The issue of progressive discounts also leads to infeasibility, and with more profound effects, because 90 percent of insured vehicles do not use SOAT, fortunately. That is 90 percent of users access this scale of discounts at once, which also disrupts the financial scheme, no longer in the flow of the collection, but in the total amount.

Naturally, as a vehicle owner and as a spokesperson in some way for other citizens who are in the surly SOAT umbrella, we are attracted to discounts and facilities. But there is no need to repeat myself about an old idea that I have put forward here and which should be debated in Congress at this time. SOAT should not be assigned to vehicles, as they are not at fault in accidents. It must be to the ID of every person who wants to drive, from a bicycle to a tractor-trailer, in their proper price proportions. Thus, if the holder of a card spends the year undefeated, they can have a prize, but with the proposal they are studying, if they cause a loss and have two cars, for example, they unfairly access the benefit in one of them. Or in more.

Today all its actors are exposed to having to respond for injuries in accidents on the roads. A cyclist who has a mishap that affects a person, or does not pay and goes away calmEither you get into a huge mess of responsibilities. It should have a shelter, at a very low price, but effective, since it moves between people, children and the elderly on the platforms or on shared routes.

All of us who drive on two, three, four or more wheels should have the ID secured by the SOAT and in any vehicle we would be protected. And not paying insurance to the plates of a device that, With that proposal of the sales, they become a used sales argument, since they are going to offer vehicles with the undefeated license plate and, therefore, with less SOAT to pay.

Since they are on this topic, it is worthwhile for the congressmen to study it further and that don’t get lubricated by the bounce of popularity revenue in these electoral preambles.