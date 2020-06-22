Soap operas with tragic endings | .

The soap operas most of the time are pink and especially the endings, however there have been some some that have not been liked by everyone as they have not ended as in the fairy tales, with a happy ending.

Soap operas on Mexico they are an important part of the culture because thanks to them they are partly that we can entertain ourselves after a hard day of work.

And although sometimes the end is not what we expect in the same way we entertain ourselves although perhaps they left havoc in some people because it was not what one expects.

For the most part, this type of melodramas always ends with a wedding, a happy reunion and even a recount in future years of how they are doing. charactersHowever, there are certain cases that some protagonists of the soap operas were sad or there was a sudden change that changed everything.

In 1993 the melodrama was released « Two women one way » starring Bibi Gaytán, Laura León and Érik Estrada, In which the plot spoke of a married man who had a lover, this telenovela did not have an expected end because the character of Gaytán (the lover) loses his life to save his wife from his love.

Everything seemed to be going well in the reunited marriage, however, seeing that her husband could not forget his lover the character of Laura Leon he decides to leave his husband, remaining alone without a wife and without a lover.

If you are a fan of bright Star, you will surely remember the soap opera of the triplets performed by the singer « Bonds of love », In which her Maria Paula was not known for sure the villain ended up in the place of María Guadalupe because it was not known if she survived the kidnapping his sisterAt the end of the novel he made a movement with the eyebrow that only his sister Maria Paula had made.

Another soap opera that marked a generation because it was talking about a topic that is « fashionable » today was the 1997 soap opera « Small town, big hell » where Verónica Castro and Juan Soler They starred, the character of Soler loses his life in the arms of his beloved.

All this after a tortuous path to travel as lovers, the same thing happened with the recent soap opera « Amar a mu3rte » starring Angelique Boyer, Michel Brown and Alejandro Nones where the character who loses his life in the arms of his love was Boyer.

