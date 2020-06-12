The entertainment industry has found measures to guarantee workers to re-record on television forums, and although many actors have already joined the projects that were paused, some things will stop being done to avoid contagions. Security protocols have allowed activities to resume, however productions have reduced the number of workers, in addition to blocking physical contact and, therefore, fewer kisses in series and melodramas.

Other protection standards include disinfecting forums and locations before and after using them, as well as reducing the number of workers on site, the compulsory use of face masks, masks and the application of antibacterial gel. The installation of sinks, as well as that there is makeup for each of the actors, the cleaning of the wardrobe, schedules, staggered meals and personal dressing rooms, are other measures that have been implemented.

José Ron, who is part of the Televisa soap opera “I give you my life”. “data-reactid =” 27 “>“ The last days before the recordings were suspended, protective measures were already being taken and the director had left us to our criterion is that of the kiss scenes ”, assured the actor José Ron, who is part of the soap opera“ I give you my life ”on Televisa.

two supporting actresses tested positive for coronavirus. The producer of melodrama, Lucero Suárez told People en Español that “the company made the most complete protocol so that all of us who were here were as safe as possible.” “data-reactid =” 28 “> And once they returned to the recordings, the soap opera itself was not spared from suffering various changes to the script after finding that two supporting actresses tested positive for coronavirus The producer of the melodrama, Lucero Suárez told People en Español that “the company made a most complete protocol for all of us to be here we are the safest ”.

“There were two actresses who tested positive (for the COVID-19 test). Almost all the scenes were rewritten so that they were not present. My job as a producer is that this is not noticeable and that the story goes as it should. My business is to arrange it in such a way that history goes well, “said Suarez.

but he went out to clarify what happened: “In the resumption of recordings they did not return. The news had already been delivered before and (the department of) human resources had already taken action … An alarmism was created with that very serious and absurd matter … All this was before (of returning the recordings). None of that happened right now, not even in the middle of the recording, “said Salinas.” Data-reactid = “30”> And all those involved have respected the instructions to guarantee well-being and work, however, in recent days it was done a harsh remark to the actor Jorge Salinas, who supposedly would have been bothered by the contagion case that his colleagues could spread, but he went out to clarify what happened: “In the resumption of recordings they did not return. The news had already been given since before and (the department of) human resources had already taken action … An alarmism was created with that very serious and absurd matter … All this was before (of returning the recordings). None of that happened right now, not even in a recording medium, ” Salinas stressed.

Under the same measures, they returned to work in “Empire of Lies”, which has not yet left the air. In the story starring Angelique Boyer and Andrés Palacios the camera shots were redesigned to make the distance more precise.

“These are standards that we successfully implemented on live shows that never stopped broadcasting,” workers at a Telemundo production said when talking about temperature gaps and the distance between workers.

The measures are strict, before personnel enter the facilities, tests are carried out on each one to detect a possible infection. Later to start recording “the production people have to wear masks. It is rehearsed with the actors wearing masks and when they do the scenes they take them off, ”explained producer Lucero Suárez.

we were only missing the last scenes. Hopefully we can finish them” Salas, who shares credits with Mariana Treviño in said project, was able to return to the country from Miami, where she spent several months when the borders were closed. “Data-reactid =” 36 “> In addition to the Mexican chains, the United States has not specified if they will return to the forums to record. In the case of the series “100 days to fall in love”, the Mexican Ilse Salas assured that “we only needed the last scenes. Hopefully we can finish them.” Salas, who shares credits with Mariana Treviño in This project was able to return to the country from Miami, where he spent several months when the borders were closed.

For its part, Univision affirmed that it did not stop broadcasting its programs, except for the reality show “Enamorándonos”, which is broadcast on the Unimás channel and which still raises how to return, since it is a show that requires face-to-face meetings where Participants go to find a partner.

Los Angeles Times details. “data-reactid =” 43 “> And although everyone does their best to behave in the best way, uncertainty is breathed in the corridors, there are incredulous glances, light laughter, tense energy, this is the body language according to the Los Angeles Times .

who joined the recordings of “I give you life”. “data-reactid =” 44 “>“ I am very sorry that, after so long, I cannot give someone that Mexican greeting: shake hands, hug, and then again, sometimes even kiss. , but there is no other … Everyone is taking great care of the distance, everyone respecting. Within the forum there is a whole security system that is required to take care of the technical team … I think this pandemic will change our lives at many and at least it will continue until you have a vaccine, but for now you have to keep going, “said César Évora, who joined the recordings of” I give you life. “

After spending a few months in quarantine, the melodramas adapt to the new normal and there is tension between peers, but the actors seem motivated to continue being an option for other people who are still in social isolation.

