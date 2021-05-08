so you have to sign up for the offer

Germany is looking for bricklayers in Spain. The offer is attractive: permanent contract, monthly gross salary of 2,600 euros, 30 days vacation and a German language course if you do not know the language.

As stated by Antena 3, the job offer is for a small town in the land of Bavaria, in the south of the country and has been published in the SEPE through the Eures Network, which is responsible for making possible the free movement of workers in the European Economic Area and which publishes offers, information and offers advice on employment in Europe.

Interested workers should have knowledge of masonry, concrete work and reinforced concrete. It is also desirable to have one year of masonry studies, but it can be replaced by demonstrable experience in the profession.

It is recommended to have an A1 level of German, but it is not essential either, because the company offers a language course. In addition, the worker can choose to have a company telephone number and continuous training.

The conditions are collected on the SEPE website and it is necessary to send a resume as detailed as possible in English or German, as well as a cover letter to the e-mail address ZAV-IPS-Bayern@arbeitsagentur.de with reference to the code BY-HWT-791 in the subject of the message.