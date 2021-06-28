So you can watch Netflix content while it’s downloading

So you can watch Netflix content while downloading | Pixabay

Everything seems to indicate that the famous platform Netflix now allows you to watch series and movies while they download, since previously you had to wait until they were fully downloaded to be able to watch them.

It should be noted that the new function of the streaming platform is initially available only in the Android app, however, it would also arrive on iOS in the coming months.

We have started the last week of June and Netflix has started the week with novelties for Android users, who can now watch partially downloaded series and movies.

In this way, it is no longer necessary to wait until the download is complete to access the content, at least to the point where it is available.

According to the streaming platform, the option was designed for specific cases that require almost immediate access to the material.

It may be due to the need to start the download in moments prior to a flight or long trip, in which a connection is not available to continue it.

From today, Netflix users on Android smartphones and tablets can watch series and movies offline even if their download has not finished.

To access this possibility, it is necessary to have version 7.64 or higher of the application for the Google mobile OS.

It is worth mentioning that partially downloaded content can be seen in two sections of the Netflix application: in Downloads and in the “Continue watching …” row.

Once the user regains access to an Internet connection, the streaming platform automatically invites them to continue with the download.

While the option to watch partially downloaded Netflix series and movies comes to Android first, the service does not forget about iOS.

This is how the iPhone application will begin to test a similar function “in the coming months”, so we just have to wait.

And as if that were not enough, with the reproduction of series and partially downloaded movies, Netflix adds a feature that can be of great interest to the public.

It is true that the deployment scenarios seem very specific, however, it is not a bad thing to have this possibility available.

The truth is that in recent years, Netflix has dramatically improved the experience with downloaded series and movies.

Months ago he presented “Downloads for you”, an option also momentarily exclusive for Android and what it does is automatically download new content that the platform thinks you might like.

Then in 2019, meanwhile, it introduced “Smart Downloads”, a feature that automatically deletes an episode already watched and replaces it with the one that follows it on the playlist.

On the other hand, Netflix announced a function that will allow you to download series and movies automatically, the algorithm, of course, will be based on your tastes.

It is worth mentioning that at the moment this novelty will only be available on Android devices and at the moment it is unknown when it will arrive on iOS.

Another important point to consider is that the feature must be activated manually, that is, it is not a function enabled by default.

This, of course, has to do with the fact that not everyone is interested in Netflix making automatic downloads, even less when it depends on an algorithm.

Netflix will allow you to define the storage space you want and you can give in to the proposal, and for now there are only three options: 1 GB, 3 GB and 5GB.

The larger the space shaking, the more series and movies will be downloaded, likewise, the service explains that, although most of the catalog is available for automatic download, some content has restrictions due to licensing issues.