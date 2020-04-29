We know, since summer of last year, that WhatsApp works in a function that allows you to use the messaging app on several devices simultaneously. Since the first rumors about this feature arose, we have continued to receive clues and data on its operation, despite the fact that it still seemed to be far from reaching the application.

But that seems to have changed. According to the WaBetaInfo portal, the latest beta version of WhatsApp available on Android includes part of the function that, in the not too distant future – hopefully – will allow you to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices simultaneously.

WhatsApp will recommend keeping devices connected to the same Wi-Fi

At the time of publishing this article, the function that will allow using WhatsApp on several devices at the same time is not available. As indicated in the aforementioned portal, the feature is hidden in the code of the latest beta version of the app, so it is still under development.

However, it has been possible to carry out screenshots showing part of how this option works, in which you can see how, to be able to use several devices at the same time with the same WhatsApp account, both will need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network, at least during the initial setup process.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.143: what’s new? New clues about the multi device feature, currently under development, that bring a new “Log in on a new device” screen! Https: //t.co/Z0b6VoPWUS NOTE: The Multi Device feature will be available in future. – WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 28, 2020

The reason why WhatsApp will force to keep the devices connected to the same network is unknown, although it is likely that this method is used as a means of transferring files between both devices, perhaps with the aim of transfer chat history to new device. Despite this, everything indicates that it will be allowed use the mobile data network As an alternative option, although the application warns that the process may consume a large amount of data, in addition to being carried out in a slower way.

Although, as I said, the function is not yet available, it is to be expected that users of the beta version of the application They will be the first to enjoy it – and the rest of the new features that are on the way, and that we probably still ignore. Therefore, it may be a good idea to join the beta program and thus receive the latest WhatsApp news before they reach other users. Once the option of using the same account on multiple devices is availableWe will let you know as soon as possible.

