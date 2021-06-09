So you can use the classic Windows Microsoft Paint on your mobile

Do you miss the original version of Microsoft Paint? So you can use it on your mobile, tablet or computer from the web.

It may not be the best drawing app, nor is it the most complete. However, the classic Microsoft Paint It is one of the most iconic programs in the history of the Windows operating system, which has been available on the platform since version 1.0.

Since 2017, Paint has been part of the Microsoft’s outdated apps list. However, in the middle of 2021 revived with a web version available completely free of charge, which can be used from any device, including mobile.

Use the original version of Microsoft Paint on any device

The project developers have been able to seamlessly replicate the experience of the original version of Microsoft Paint flawlessly, and offer it through the browser. It is a open source version, ultralight and with an interface adapted to its use in any type of device.

Also, the plan is not to offer only the basic features of Microsoft Paint. Its creators intend to keep improving the tool, so that for example it is able to support even more image formats on which to draw or edit.

It also includes unlimited number of undo / redo actions, automatic backups, functioning as a progressive web application and, of course, touchscreen support with multi-touch support which gives the possibility of scroll through the drawing using two fingers.

Although it will probably not replace advanced drawing applications such as Procreate or other alternatives, it is undoubtedly a most curious experiment, with which to revive one of the most iconic programs in Microsoft’s history, adapted to the times that run.

