So you can use a DJI drone to create 3D models of people, targets and places in minutes | Technology

A drone, a mobile phone and an application is all you need to make 3D modeling of buildings, streets and monuments; this is what SkyeBrowse proposes.

When it comes to 3D modeling of structures, objects and people, the tools that are usually used are programs like Blender. These types of programs have a very high learning curve and this means that not many users dare with this type of software. But what if models could be created using just a drone and a mobile phone app?

The answer lies with the creators of SkyeBrowse, this project was born thanks to the University of Rutges and a group of developers. Unlike conventional 3D modeling, SkyeBrowse uses photogrammetry, which is a technique that uses measurements made on one or more photographs to define the shape, dimension and position of objects..

And it is just thanks to the use of photogrammetry that they have decided to use DJI drones to achieve 3D modeling by just flying over the different elements. The operation is complex, although to exemplify it they have commented that the application generates a 3D pre-modeling with the route that the drone will take.

Once the drone has flown over the route that had been marked, the video captured images are attached to the pre-modeling and thus the final 3D model is generated. Furthermore, these generated models are not simply aesthetic or pretty, they are made in such a way that they are an almost faithful copy of the actual dimensions of the modeled objects.

The most interesting thing about all this is that anyone with the means can make use of this 3D modeling, but this does not mean that it is cheap. A DJI drone or the Autel EVO II Dual or EVO II 640T models is always necessary for thermal modeling. Currently this application is used by different companies for modeling tasks from soccer fields to accident recreation.