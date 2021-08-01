So you can unlock your iPhone even if it does not recognize your face by the mask

Manzana is aware of the limitations of most of the range iPhone that has the functionality Face ID, which are practically all the ones it has for sale except for the iPhone SE.

The advanced and secure facial recognition system that their phones use to unlock the terminal has seen its functions greatly diminished since the beginning of the pandemic due to the mandatory use of masks in most situations.

This has caused criticism among its customers, who in recent months have demanded a solution to the problem that does not compromise the security of their devices.

The solution could arrive shortly with the next version ios 14.5, in which it has been possible to see among its code references to the possibility of unlocking a iPhone through a Apple watch, the smartphone of the apple brand.

This unlocking method only works under certain conditions. Right now and as described in English in the settings, Face ID must detect a face with a mask, the Apple Watch must have an unlock code enabled, it must be unlocked on the wrist and be nearby. The conjunction of all this will allow an alternative way of unlocking the phone safely.

This is the setting that must be activated on your iPhone to allow unlocking with the watch

OS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 They do not have a release date yet, but looking at similar releases from other years, there is a good chance that we will see its final version in early April.