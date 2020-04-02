         So you can turn your photos into works of art with ‘Google Arts & Culture’ for iOS and Android

‘Google Arts & Culture’ is a Google application that allows us explore a multitude of works of art from anywhere, objects, archives, collections and artistic techniques that house more than 2,000 cultural institutions from 80 different countries.

Since its inception, Google has been adding various tools to it, has created a VR version that uses virtual reality and has even launched special collections on commemorative dates. Now we propose a new function called ‘Art Transfer’ that allows us to apply to our photo the style of some of the most famous paintings in history. This feature is already available in both the iOS and Android app, we explain how to use it.

An artistic touch for your photos and selfies

Whether it’s the spinning movement of Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings or the surreal brushstrokes of Frida Kahlo, you can now use the most recognizable styles of the most famous artists to transform your own photos. Among them, in addition to the two mentioned, we also have Edvard Munch or Leonardo da Vinci, to cite two examples.

The new ‘Art Transfer’ function of the Google Arts & Culture application allows you take a photo (or use one of the ones you have stored) and transform it into a classic work of art. The process for this is identical on both platforms and, as we will see below, it is quite simple:

Open the Google Arts & Culture app.

Inside of the ‘Camera’ menu, which you will find in the bottom bar, select “Art Transfer”

Capture a photo or upload a of those you have stored on the phone.

Select one of the masterpieces (there are dozens available) to transfer that style to your image. At the same time, the app offers us any anecdote about the artwork in question so you can learn a little more about its history.

If you want to further customize your image, you can use the scissor icon to select where in the image you want the style to be applied.

When you are satisfied with your work, click on ‘Share’ and you can save it on your phone or share it through different applications. The result can be saved / shared as a still image or as a GIF showing the transformation.

As explained by Google itself, ‘Art Transfer’ works with an algorithmic model created by Google AI. Once you take your photo and select a style, the app not only combines the two or superimposes your image, but thanks to artificial intelligence, initiates a unique algorithmic recreation of the photo inspired by the specific art style you have chosen one.

And for your peace of mind, the company ensures that the entire process happens directly on your device, without the help of the cloud and without the processed image appearing online.

Google Arts & Culture

Developer: Google Download it at: App Store Download it at: Google play Price: Free Category: Education / Entertainment

