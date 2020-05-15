Although it is not usual, WhatsApp can suspend your account for different reasons that we already explained at the time, among which are the spread of chains and hoaxes, the use of unofficial apps, or the fact that many people have decided to block you, for whatever reason.

But, What do I have to do to recover a suspended account? Although it is not always possible, on certain occasions it may become possible to regain access to a suspended WhatsApp account, either because the suspension period has ended, or because the reasons why WhatsApp decided to suspend it are not clear. Whatever the reason, WhatsApp itself offers us help trying to recover suspended accounts.

So you can try to recover your suspended WhatsApp account

Through an explanatory video published on his official YouTube channel, WhatsApp explains the reasons that may lead to an account being suspended, and the way the platform itself recommends using the messaging service. Recommendations include the WhatsApp download from official sources, and users are invited to avoid share unwanted promotional messages, or add people who have not requested it to groups.

According to the company, practices like these are just some of those that can lead to suspension of accounts for not using the platform in a responsible way.

How do I know if my account has been suspended?

Now, what you have problems using WhatsApp does not have to mean that your account has been suspended. There are many reasons why WhatsApp may not work as expected, such as connection problems, server crashes, or other reasons.

So before proceeding to request WhatsApp to recover the account, it is convenient to make sure if it really has been suspended. According to WhatsApp, users of suspended accounts they will not be able to log in to the application and will see a message indicating that access to the account has been blocked. If this is not your case, chances are that the problems are due to another cause.

Contact WhatsApp to try to recover your account

If you are sure that your account has been suspended, WhatsApp offers the possibility of contact your support service to try to find a solution. Although we already warn that, in general, the suspension of accounts is usually due to justified reasons, and it is not always possible to recover a blocked account.

Be that as it may, for contact WhatsApp and try to recover a suspended account, it is necessary to access the app and enter the phone number of the account in question during the initial setup process. When the notice appears that the account has been suspended, you must touch the “Support” button to access a contact form, in which you must send a review request.

Finally, keep in mind that, in some cases, the suspension of accounts is temporary –Especially in those cases in which this suspension is due to the use of unofficial apps–, and therefore it will not be necessary to carry out this process; Sooner or later you will regain access to your account.

