As the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, comparisons have been made to seasonal influenza. Given this, the Pan American Health Organization (OPS) clarified that there are differences between the two viruses and their spread.

He explained that the Covid-19 and influenza viruses have very similar clinical presentations because both cause respiratory diseases that can range from mild or asymptomatic conditions, up to serious ailments, and are transmitted by contact with saliva.

The data gathered to date suggests that 80 percent of infections are mild or asymptomatic, 15 percent are serious infections, and five percent are critical.

“These seem higher than those observed in the case of influenza infection,” he said.

Transmission speed makes an important difference since the influenza virus has an incubation period and a short serial interval.

“The Covid -19 series interval is estimated to be between five and six days, while in the case of influenza it is three,” he said.

Furthermore, the number of secondary infections generated from an infected individual is between 2 and 2.5 for Covid -19, higher than for seasonal influenza.

The agency indicated that children are less affected than adults and clinical attack rates in the age group 0 to 19 years are low with the new coronavirus. With the flu, by contrast, this age group, pregnant women, older adults, and people with underlying illnesses are at higher risk.

On mortality rate, emphasized that it is higher in Covid -19 since it ranges between three and four percent. In the case of seasonal influenza, it is less than 0.1 percent, although in both viruses it depends on access to health care and its quality.

He stressed that so far there are no vaccines or authorized therapies for the new coronavirus, while for the flu they are already available and should be applied every year. (Ntx)

