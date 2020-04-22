The Ministry of Health presented an official number of WhatsApp in which all the doubts of the citizens about the coronavirus will be answered, and the same Susana Distancia will answer you. Well actually it’s a chatbot but will answer the most frequently asked questions about the covid-19. Here we tell you how to get in touch with the heroin that will save us all from the pandemic.

We also recommend: These WhatsApp messages about Netflix and COVID-19 are a scam in Mexico

As it is a WhatsApp account there are several ways to get in touch with Susana Distancia. A first option is directly add their number to your contacts. Their number is 55 8633 8589, and once you add it you can message and ask your questions.

The other option is enter this direct link which will send you to a chat where you can start talking right away. You just have to open it from your cell phone, or if you also use WhatsApp Web, from your computer’s browser.

The last option is to scan a QR code It was presented along with the WhatsApp number of Susana Distancia. To do this you will have to open the WhatsApp application, open the camera and scan the QR code directly. This will send you to the Susana Distancia chat automatically. You can also scan it from your cell phone camera or using Google Lens. Here we leave you the code:

Once you send your message, the bot will respond with the different sections of frequent doubts about the coronavirus, which They range from infection prevention measures to the most common myths about covid-19 disease.. Each section has different questions, and to see the information for each one you only have to press the corresponding numbers. It is very simple and intuitive, so it is difficult to get lost.

.