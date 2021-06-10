So you can take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day offers in Mexico without paying membership

. videos

Police rescue 140 migrants kidnapped near Mexico-US border

Ciudad Juárez (Mexico), Jun 9 (.) .- A group of 140 migrants, mostly Central Americans, including four minors, were rescued this Wednesday by agents of the Municipal Police of the Mexican Ciudad Juárez, in a house, located about 7 kilometers from the border line, where they had been crammed together for more than a month in a wooden room. Most of the migrants come from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. The head of the Municipal Public Security Secretary, Raúl Ávila, informed . that the report reached the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) after receiving an alert from the Guatemalan embassy about the illegal deprivation of liberty of indigenous people from that country. In addition, the FGR alerted the local authorities, who also received an emergency call to 911 in which they asked for help to rescue people who were locked up in two rooms. “There were men, women, a minor, we are collecting data on nationality and age,” Ávila explained. The official said that several dozen people “were in a room of five square meters, in subhuman conditions, and as they were overcrowded, they were dehydrating.” Of the total of rescued migrants, 123 were handed over to the National Migration Institute (INM) to define their legal stay in Mexico, four minors to the Integral System for the Integral Development of the Family (DIF) and 13 people to the Beta Group, agents who guide and they assist migrants, once they have verified their legal stay in the country. One of the freed foreigners was Isabel Pinzón, a native of Santa Rosa, Guatemala, who left her country four months ago in search of the American dream. The man said that he had been locked up in the aforementioned house for 10 days and that now that he has recovered his freedom, he wants to return to his country with his wife and children. According to reports from the National Human Rights Commission, in Mexico there is an average of 54 migrants kidnapped a day who are detained by criminal groups at night, when there are no witnesses. In addition, they are caught and held to work as slaves, prostitute themselves or undergo ill-treatment in order to have their freedom. Since October 2018, and despite the tightening of surveillance on the southern border of Mexico, thousands of migrants from Central America, Haiti and Cuba have entered Mexican territory with the aim of reaching the United States. Human traffickers seek routes for foreigners and sometimes park in the southern and central states of the country, in addition to those in the north, which border the United States, such as Chihuahua, which is home to the border city of Ciudad Juárez, one of the the last stops on your journey to the US (c) Agencia .