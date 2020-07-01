To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the premiere of the first installment of Jurassic Park, Google teamed up with Universal Brand Development, Amblin Entertainment and Ludia to create an Augmented Reality feature in your search engine that let you see 10 of the most iconic dinosaurs of the film saga anywhere in the real world where you are. “You can see the huge T. Rex in your living room or see a majestic Brachiosaurus as it rises above a tree in your garden,” says Google.

“/>

To see them you have to enter the search engine from your phone, search for a dinosaur on Google using a mobile device and press “View in 3D” to rotate or zoom in and see all its details. Then you can bring the dinosaur into your space with AR and adjust its size to understand how large it is relative to the things around it. On Android devices, turn up the volume to hear the footsteps and roars of each dinosaur.

“/>

“To create the dinosaurs in 3D, our concept artists first did preliminary research to uncover information about each creature,” says Camilo Sanin, Ludia’s leader in character creation. “Not only did we conduct research on various forms of literature, our artists also worked with paleontologists and the ‘Jurassic World’ team to make the assets as accurate and realistic as possible. Even the smallest details, such as skin color irregularities and patterns, are important. “

The dinosaurs that appear are: Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor, Triceratops, Spinosaurus, Stegosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Ankylosaurus, Dilophosaurus, Pteranodon and Parasaurolophus.

Apart from that the animation and sound are very well designed, it has a function that allows you to modify the size of the dinosaur or see it in its real size. Content is available for Android 7 Plus and iOS 11 Plus teams.