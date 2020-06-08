At this point we will not be surprised by the bad distribution data on Android, it is something we have been living with for many years, And now at least we have the consolation that the penultimate version of Android, Android 9.0 Pie is the most popular version of Android. Something is something, right?

If you are fond of the Android world, this will not surprise you, but there are people who are, and, to better illustrate the situation regarding the distribution data in 2020 of the Android versions, a website with a graph and a table with statistics that will help us see it even better.

This is the distribution data of Android

As we already told you at the time, Google no longer offers its traditional Android distribution data, perhaps due to the bad results that have always been had in this regard, or perhaps because the most recent results were not as good as initially expected. The case is that Google no longer offers them officially, but offers obsolete data in which Android 10 does not even appear, and encourages the use of Play Console statistics.

Thank you for your patience. We are working to improve the information we provide you about the Android ecosystem and the ways in which we are accelerating updates to Android devices, for example, through Project Treble, the Android Beta program, security updates and more. To get more solid data that can help you manage the orientation of your app and understand the characteristics of your users’ devices, we recommend using the app statistics available in the Play Console.

Luckily, the people of 9to5Google have decided to create a website with updated data in which we will be able to see, in the old way, the distribution data on Android, both current and historically, and they have done it using an SDK of Google, also using their own files from the Android distribution and publications from other media. So these data, as always, must be taken with tweezers.

It is an initiative that, of course, we applaud, since at a time when Google has decided not to make this information public, It is our pleasure to see it, in a way very similar to the traditional Google, and updated.

Right now, as indicated by the data from AndroidDistribution, Android 9 Pie It is the most used version of Android, with presence in 31.30% Android devices, followed by Android 8.1 Oreo with 14% and Marshmallow with 11%, while Android 120 -surprise- is in fourth place with an 8.20% presence on Android mobiles worldwide.

