Surely you will already know the image search function through Google. There are many functions that both Google and your mobile phone can do. Unfortunately image searching is not yet one of those shared features. But don’t worry! In this article we will show you how to search for images on Google from your smartphone.

Ways in which you can search images in Google from your mobile

You will most likely already understand that a Google image search is a reverse search. That is, you can do it by entering an image to the server and thereby locate information regarding it and where it comes from. Below we will indicate several ways in which you can do this.

From computer mode

This is the simplest solution. Record that you open Google Images using the desktop mode of the search engine on your smartphone. To activate this mode, do it from Google Chrome and select “View as on computer” from the drop-down menu in the upper right corner of the main page. Once you have enabled this option you can work with Google Images as if it were your computer.

The CTRLQ web portal

This is another alternative whose name is the portal CTRLQ.org, with which you can search for images on Google from your mobile. You have it available for both Android and iOS smartphones. Its operating mechanism will be very easy to understand.

On the façade you will see the “Upload Images” option, by clicking on it, it will offer you to select the image you want to examine, choose and accept. Once you have selected the image, the browser will take you to an option called «Showing images». By clicking on this option you will be able to see all the related images and if there are none, it will show you the most similar results on Google.

Applications that can also help you search for images on Google

In addition to these options, you can find an important variety of applications capable of helping you search for images on Google, below.

Search By Image

It is an application with which you can find results from photographs, although its mechanism is more similar to Google Images in a computer version.

The first thing you should do is select the image, whether you take a snapshot from the camera or from your personal gallery. When you have chosen the image, the search will start automatically and at the end it will display similar results.

The advantage that this app may have to that of Google, is that its search engine shows you more accurate results as far as portraits are concerned.

Google Goggles

This is the official application that Google offers you and with which you can search for images from your smartphone. You can download it from the Play Store on your smartphone. How does it work? You ask. In a very simple way, you capture a photo with the camera inside the application to the portrait you want to find, and it serves you well by scanning codes, texts and symbols.

Veracity, perfect for searching images in Google

This application is analogous to the previous ones, while with it you can search images in reverse of if you have an iPhone. Veracity allows you to get images whether you have taken it instantly, selected from your gallery or Dropbox cloud. Then it shows you the due results more similar to the respective image.

Shot & Find

This application works mainly with scanning procedure. What you should do, as with the previous apps, is photograph the image. So that later it leads to the search with the scanning of said photo and gives you the most similar results. These can come from different sources, such as the most popular portals Amazon, Wikipedia, Youtube or even Spotify.

How could you search for images from your computer?

In case you do not want to complicate your existence with the two previous methods (tricks or applications) in this section we will indicate how you can do the search from your computer:

First, you go to Google Images, then just click the photo icon in the panel.

Next, a pop-up will open where you can choose the way in which to upload the photo: which can be uploading it from your computer or pasting the image URL.

And ready! Both in this way, and in the two aforementioned, you can perform the reverse image search on Google, either from your mobile or computer. The choice is yours.

