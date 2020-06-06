From the outset we tell you that it is not easy to replace the iPad battery. But it also doesn’t mean you should buy a new one just because the battery is dead or broken. Therefore, under these lines we explain how you can replace the iPad battery successfully.

As you may already know, the battery is the most important part of the iPad since after all, if an iPad does not have power, its other features will not work at all. IPad batteries, like iPhone batteries, typically last a few years, after which they will begin to deteriorate and will need to be recharged more frequently.

Start by replacing the iPad battery with the warranty

If your iPad is still under warranty or you have purchased an extended warranty from AppleCare, Apple will be responsible for the free replacement of your device’s battery. If your warranty is still in effect, you should only visit Apple’s support website.

When you are on the page and in the correct section, click the “Start a service request” button, which is near the bottom and complete the form. You can also book an appointment at the Apple Store and bring your iPad. You should make a backup before handing over the iPad to avoid data loss. The process will take 3-5 days to replace or repair your device.

Replace the battery if the warranty has expired

If your iPad is no longer under warranty, Apple will replace the battery for little money, excluding shipping costs and taxes. Also, you can take the device to various Apple service centers for more details regarding battery replacement.

You can start doing it on your own

Of course you can replace the iPad battery yourself. All with the right tools and skills. But remember: you should try this option only if you have technology knowledge and are willing to risk the integrity of your iPad.

It will cost very little money to buy the tools and parts needed to replace iPad batteries. Also, you are cautioned that autonomous iPad repair will void the warranty if it still has it, and if you damage the iPad, Apple will refuse to repair it.

If you are still determined to replace the battery of your iPad, you just have to follow the instructions given below so that you can do it successfully.

Steps to replace your iPad battery manually

First of all, you must use safety glasses to protect your eyes and also, you must be very careful not to damage the LCD screen.

If the glass on your screen has cracked, use adhesive tape on the screen to prevent it from cracking during the process. There are 14 metal pins that hold the display in its correct place. So try to open them carefully, this will prevent them from breaking.

Now it’s your turn to use a metal spudger, which is a specialized tool for opening Apple products, between the top edge of the screen and the back panel assembly. Now move the spudger along the edges of the screen to separate it. Once again, you must be careful not to damage the device.

Now lift the screen and disconnect the 3 cables that hold it to the back plate, which include the digitizer, the light sensor and the Display Data Cable. Which allows the data to be displayed on the screen.

Remove the screws that secure the board to the rear panel assembly.

Use the edge of the plastic tool to carefully remove the connector of the docking cable from the board. Now you just have to lift the back panel board. Now, remove the 2 screws that hold the speaker and the back panel. Next, you need to remove the screw that attaches the base cable to the rear panel assembly and the screws that secure the base cable to the box.

Using the plastic tool, carefully remove the cover covering the WiFi and Bluetooth board, as well as the docking cable.

Carefully lift the WiFi and Bluetooth antenna from the corresponding socket on the WiFi / Bluetooth board. Then you have to lift the cable from the connector on the rear panel.

Gently pull on the speaker cable, which is on the left side of the battery box and the WiFi antenna. Which is on the speaker. Now, you will have to lift the speaker and push it forward so that you can remove it from the rear panel.

You should know that the battery is attached to the rear panel by means of an adhesive. Use the flat end of the spudger to gently lift the battery off the bottom cover. When there is enough space, you can manually separate the battery from the adhesive. At this point, you should proceed with great patience and caution.

Then you need to press the battery up. And finally, to get your device to tune up again when replacing the battery, you must follow these instructions but in the opposite direction.

