So you can recover space on your mobile phone

We use our mobile devices just about anything from recording videos and taking photos to using the applications that matter most to us. Currently, phones have more than enough storage capacity, the minimum being in the mid-range 32GB. And there are users who have more memory on their mobile device than on their computer, since we can find phones with 1 TB capacity. It happens very often, we keep so much material on the phone that sometimes the alarms go off and we are told that we have run out of free storage. Then the emergency solutions arrive, start deleting photos or videos that we have forgotten. It is not a convenient practice, so the best possible measure is to anticipate and acquire habits that always allow us to have free space in the memory of our phone.

Does my phone have enough memory?

Unless it’s a very old one, you probably have enough space to store everything you need. However, bad practices bring the consequence of keep saving everything on the device. All series of files accumulate that we do not need and it is not necessary to reach that point. Also, if your phone supports an external memory card, you can buy a higher capacity card and avoid these problems. But as we have mentioned, the smartest solution is to make reasonable use of storage. We are creating the need and every time we need mobile phones with more memory.

How to free up memory on your mobile phone

The best way to do it is precisely by avoiding getting to that point. Think that it is not necessary that you accumulate all series of photographs on the phone, it does not make any sense that you save in the local memory of the device the photos of events past years ago. In addition, with cloud storage services you will always have those files available if you want. Have you thought about what can happen if you keep everything on your phone and it gets lost or stolen? For any of us it would be a real catastrophe, and we are always totally exposed to those files falling into the wrong hands. Therefore, avoid at all costs to carry locally on the phone everything that is susceptible to great pain in case of loss.

It is always interesting that you take a look at the gallery of your mobile phone. There is a general tendency to accumulate photographs and videos and not put them in a safe place. Our advice is to install a cloud storage application. Most of them offer enough space for free, so that photograph or video will be uploaded to that space on the network to which only you have access. Do you think it makes sense to keep it forever on the device? Not.

Apps, great forgotten

With mobile applications, the same thing happens with Videos and photos. We have them there and it doesn’t matter if we don’t use them. However, they are penalizing space quite a bit. There are especially heavy applications, such as those of social networks. We are not going to tell you, but you can opt for the lighter versions that do not have such advanced features. The savings are quite considerable. In the same way, if there is an application that you have not used for more than a month, the best thing is that you uninstall it. It’s a sign that you really don’t need them that much. What’s more, there are services that are in the form of a mobile application, but you can access them through a browser. For example, digital press applications. You can check if it pays to have them installed if you can really have the same service from the mobile browser without losing benefits.