A few weeks ago we told you that Google would integrate Meet within Gmail, although there were only clues as to what this web-level integration would look like, without news about the mobile versions. Google has just announced what this integration will be like, which is already beginning to be deployed on both iOS and Android.

Thanks to new Meet features within Gmail we can join very quickly to a video call just by clicking a link, so let’s see how this integration will be at the interface level, since it looks quite good.

Joining Google Meet from Gmail

Google Meet already has integration with Gmail for iOS and Android, allowing us join a video call directly from an email. As always, the deployment will be done in different phases, so Google warns that we will see this feature « in the coming weeks », although the deployment begins today.

Basically we will see a new tab dedicated to Google Meet when we have scheduled meetings on Google Calendar. Through these, we will only have to press to join any video call. Similarly, we can unite if they send us an email with a link to the video call, all without leaving the Gmail application, from the email itself.

The new function can be deactivated at will in case we do not want this integration of Meet within Gmail

In the event that we do not use Google Meet or do not want to see this active tab, we can disable this integration manually from the settings, a good option for those users who do not want to use this video call service.

