So you can prepare a homemade sugar-free ice cream with this recipe that has gone viral | Life

Summer begins, the heat arrives, and everyone wants a good ice cream. With this viral recipe with only 3 ingredients without sugar, you can prepare a tasty low-calorie chocolate lolly.

It’s hot, you want to cool down, and do you fancy a good ice cream. The problem is that the tastiest, those with cream and chocolate, packed with calories, fat, sugars, preservatives, and colorings.

The alternative are homemade ice cream. Fortunately can be prepared a delicious low calorie chocolate ice cream bonbon, sugar free, dairy free, gluten free, egg free and sweetener free. So it is suitable for everyone, even those who suffer from some kind of food intolerance.

It is also very easy to prepare because it only takes three ingredients. All you need is a popsicle mold that you can buy on Amazon, and wooden sticks. A bowl is not recommended because the chocolate hardens.

If during the hot summer months you leave your salary in ice cream to combat the high temperatures, now you can prepare your ice cream and sorbets in a simple way with these appliances.

The homemade ice cream bonbon recipe it is the work of the nutritionist Blanca García-Orea, who has published it on his Instagram profile and has gone viral because it is simple to prepare, and very tasty. It comes to us via our colleague Cristina Fernández, in Business Insider.

Here you can see the recipe:

You just have to follow these steps:

Ingredients

Banana

Ingredients for topping

5 or 6 servings chocolate with a percentage of cocoa greater than 85% 1 teaspoon of coconut oil or olive oil Cashew cream

Preparation of homemade bonbon ice cream

Begin by whisking the fruit. The banana is very good because it has texture, but you can use another fruit that you like, and it is sweet.

Put the mixture in the popsicle mold and put it in the freezer for at least 4 hours, or until frozen.

To prepare the topping, melt the chocolate with the coconut or olive oil. Then take the popsicles out of the mold and cover them with the chocolate with the help of a spoon. It will harden in no time.

Optionally You can coat the chocolate with anarcado cream or with chopped nuts, such as almonds or hazelnuts, to obtain the almond version.

A delicious, low calorie homemade ice cream bonbon. Do you dare to try it?