The audio notes have reached Twitter. With the aim of “adding a more human touch” to the way in which users use the social network, the company announced the arrival of this new mode of tweeting, which for many marks a before and after in the way of using Twitter

And it is that from now on, in addition to being able to share tweets of up to 280 characters, including images, videos or GIFs, the possibility of record and post audio notes up to 140 seconds long.

So you can post audio notes on Twitter

Twitter itself confirmed at the time of announcing this function that Twitter’s voice tweets – or voice tweets, as the company refers to them – are only available on iOS initially, and during the first days, only a limited number of people will be able to access them. However, the idea is to expand its availability among all Twitter users over the months, depending on the reception by users of the social network.

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice! Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD – Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

Once posted, the voice tweets will maintain a format similar to that of the videos, and will show the user’s profile picture who has shared the audio in the playback window. Furthermore, it will be possible continue listening to the audio as we scroll through the timeline, and even when we leave the application.

On the other hand, Twitter announced that, although audio note limit is 140 seconds, it is possible to continue talking once that limit is exceeded, and the application will automatically trim the different audios to create a thread of voice tweets. The rest of users will be able reply to these tweets, either traditionally through text, or through your own voice memos.

The process for Posting an audio note on Twitter is easy. You just need to follow these steps:

Open Twitter and tap on the button to compose a tweet.

Now, tap on the new violet audio icon represented by a wave.

Once on the recording screen, tap the record button to start capturing the sound of your voice. When you’re done, just stop recording by tapping on the same button.

Finally, you just have to touch the « Send » button to publish your tweet with the included audio note.

That is all. Following quite simple steps, you will have sent a voice tweet that other users – regardless of whether they use Android, iOS or the desktop version of Twitter – will be able to listen on their devices. Now, all that remains is to wait for this feature to be available also in the version of the Android mobile app, as well as in the web version of the social network.

