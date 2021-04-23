so you can play voice notes at 2X speed

WhatsApp includes the option to change the speed of voice memos between 1X, 1.5X and 2X. We explain how you can use this function.

WhatsApp has included the possibility of change the speed of voice memos sent or received in chats. It is no longer necessary to resort to third-party applications to be able speed up the audios of the application: just use this new option to play them at 1X, 1.5X or 2X.

Alternative messaging applications such as Telegram already included the possibility of change the speed of voice messages for some time, and although it has taken, without a doubt this is going to be one of the WhatsApp news in 2021.

How to speed up audios on WhatsApp

It is worth mentioning that the option to change the speed of voice memos in WhatsApp has begun to arrive at the app with its latest beta version. Therefore, in order to use this function, it will first be necessary to download the WhatsApp beta through Google Play.

However, it is very likely that this novelty end up reaching the stable version of the application as days go by.

In any case, once the function is available, it will appear visible when start playing an audio. At that time, we will see a small button located on the right side of the audio note showing “1X”. Tapping on it will change the velocity of the audio note to 1.5X. And when playing again, speed will increase to 2X, and the sound will play twice as fast. If we play a third time, the audio will return to its original speed.

It is worth mentioning that WhatsApp gives the possibility of speed up both received and sent audios. You just have to start playing a voice memo, and tap on the corresponding button to change its playback speed.

This is an extremely useful function for save time, especially when listening to particularly long audio notes.

