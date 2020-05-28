Call Of Duty: Mobile It is still a success. Now in its sixth season, the game continues to bring together millions of players from around the world every day, thanks in part to frequent updates that week after week continue to bring news to Activision’s first mobile shooter.

But there’s a problem. Because it is a game that requires a good number of system resources, not all mobiles are capable of running Call of Duty: Mobile fluently –Even though, ironically, some smartwatches can run it. Luckily, there is an alternative: install and play from our computer.

Install and play Call of Duty: Mobile on your computer step by step

Although there are several good Android emulators for PC that could be used to install Call of Duty: Mobile on our computer, to prepare this guide we have decided to choose GameLoop.

For those who do not know it, it is convenient to comment that GameLoop is an emulator developed by Tencent, one of the largest Chinese-based Internet software and services companies, which has participated in the development of games such as Call of Duty: Mobile itself, and others in the style of PUBG Mobile or Arena of Valor, among many more popular titles at the globak level. Therefore, it is a completely legal and legal method to play the new mobile title, and we can synchronize our progress between the different platforms without fear of being banned.

That said, the first step will obviously be to download the program from the GameLoop page.

Once the file has been downloaded to the computer, we will execute it and we will be welcome to GameLoop home page. In it, we will likely see a panel from which we are allowed download call of duty: mobile. Depending on the Internet connection, this process can take anywhere from several minutes to a couple of hours.

After finishing the installation, we can start the game and log in with our Facebook account, or play with a guest profile. In addition, it will not be necessary modify controls since this version of the game is optimized for work with mouse and keyboard like any other shooter that we could have installed on the PC. Even so, in the panel located on the right side of the GameLoop window, the different controls of the game appear, which can be modified from the settings panel.

However, the game also offers the possibility of modify aspects related to the visual section, to obtain the best possible performance or to increase the graphic level to the maximum in case our computer allows it. The option selected by default will be “Full HD”, although at any time you can access the game settings and thoroughly modify the graphic parameters, in the same way as in the mobile version.

And basically … that is all. The game installation process is extremely simple, and since it is already optimized for use on computers, it will hardly be necessary to make any changes to the game settings in order to enjoy a satisfactory experience with the new Activision shooter.

