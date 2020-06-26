Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Square Enix is ​​working on the release of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, a new version of the GameCube title that will now arrive on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

If you wait for this premiere, we have great news for you, as the company confirmed that there will be a way to enjoy it at no cost. This will be possible thanks to a special version of the game that will reach all the mentioned platforms.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered will have a Lite version

Square Enix released a new trailer for Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition today, confirming that the RPG will have a Lite version. This is a free-to-play release.

As you can imagine, this is a trial version that will include only part of this adventure. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition Lite will give you access to the first 3 dungeons.

The good news is that the free-to-play game will feature online games and cross-play. Also, it will allow you to join people games with the complete game. In this way you will be able to meet and overcome the challenges of the 13 title dungeons.

To enjoy the online experience, both in the full version and in the Lite, you will need an active subscription to PlayStation Plus or Nintendo Switch Online.

The game will debut on the App Store and Google Play in a single free-to-play version. Players will be able to purchase the complete game from an internal purchasing system. Below is the latest RPG trailer:

Finally, we told you that a special video with more details of the game will be released tomorrow. Ryouma Araki, director of the RPG, will talk about its mechanics in general and the content that the Lite version will offer. So we will see more gameplay and some improvements to the remastering.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition will be available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and mobiles starting on August 27.

