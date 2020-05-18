It’s amazing what users get when it comes to personalizing their smartphone. Android offers a lot of freedom –both for the good and the bad– when it comes to changing the appearance of our mobile device and while some, as in my case, we hardly changed four details thanks to applications such as Nova Launcher, other users create real wonders.

The reality is that it doesn’t take much to get a single mobile. Just a good idea and especially good taste. Like Kaptain Murika, a Reddit user who, using the theme of one of the most iconic characters in video games, has achieved a result that we love.

It’s-a Me, Mario! Personalize your smartphone with the legendary Nintendo character

Mario is not only the most iconic character of the Japanese company Nintendo, but possibly also from the world of video games. He first appeared in the video game Donkey Kong in 1981 but later starred in his first video game. From there his popularity grew to the clouds and today there are few who do not know the moustached plumber, whether they like video games or not.

So if you are real Mario fans and want to have it on your smartphone, attentive to the customization that we bring you this week, because it is very worthwhile.

Like we have already said, its author has not needed very complex tools to achieve this appearance so it is perfect for all those who have fair knowledge. For this, we only need a launcher that allows customization – we love the PRO version of Nova. Then we just need a couple of applications.

Interest you | The best wallpapers for your smartphone

The first is an icon pack, LineX Icon Pack, which is priced at just 0.99 euros. These are very colorful icons that adapt perfectly to the shades of Mario’s wallpaper, which you can download from the following link. Finally, only the widget is missing and for this the chosen app has been the XWidget Pro with a price of 2.19 euros.

Ultimately it has been achieved a pretty nice result while colorful and all for very little money. Also if you are Nintendo fans, what better way to show it than with Mario?

Follow Andro4all