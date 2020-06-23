Since its launch in Spain at the end of last November, Orange Bank has been strengthening little by little with new features and improvements. One of them is the one that affects mobile payments: initially, the Orange bank offered the possibility of paying with Apple Pay, but a few months ago it also added Samsung Pay compatibility.

Now the operator has announced that Orange Bank already offers support for Google PaySo that all bank customers who have a compatible terminal (smartwath or Android smartphone) will be able to pay at establishments that support this payment system.

Pay from your watch or Android phone

According to an October 2019 Global Proximity Mobile Payment report, collected by Statista, around 1 billion people worldwide will use mobile payment this year. That is why Orange Bank, which is defined as 100% mobile banking, has just add Google Pay to your offer of payment services, where I already had Samsung Pay and Apple Pay until now.

The objective of this, according to the operator, is « to bring mobile payment to users with Android devices », something that, in addition to the advantages related to speed and simplicity in purchases, promises greater security by protecting data from the buyer on your purchases. And thanks to the need for a biometric or personal PIN authentication When paying, the risk of fraud is reduced.

Orange Bank has just added Google Pay to its offer of mobile payment services, where Samsung Pay and Apple Pay were until now

From now on, therefore, all those users who have an NFC-enabled smart watch or Android phone They can pay at any establishment that has a contactless POS or where compatibility with Google Pay is indicated. To do this, just follow these steps:

Activate NFC connectivity (Near Field Communication) and download the Google Pay app on a compatible device.

Add debit card Orange Bank to Google Pay.

Activate the device and bring it closer to the POS contactless to pay.

To make large payments, yes, you will have to unlock your phone.

In addition to paying in stores with contactless payment, Google Pay will also allow you to pay for your purchases in applications and on e-commerce platforms. All this, with the peace of mind that Google Pay encrypts your payment details and stores them on secure servers, and does not share your card number with the stores where you make your purchases.

More information | Orange bank

Share

Orange Bank is already compatible with Google Pay: this way you can pay with the Orange bank from your Android mobile