So you can make your appointment for the coronavirus vaccine

The coronavirus vaccination in Spain is progressing at a good pace. In some autonomous communities, those under 60 years of age are already being called for vaccination. And that also implies new ways of citing people to be immunized. Until now it was being done through phone calls or text messages. But from this moment on, you will be able to make an appointment for the coronavirus vaccine according to the date that suits you. Although it will not be possible in all communities.

Although you have to be very clear that everything will depend on our age group or if we are patients at risk. That is, only people who fall within the immunization groups that exist at the time will be able to make an appointment for the coronavirus vaccine.

People who come to your appointment to get immunized could get vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, or Janssen. The first two require two doses separated in time while Janssen’s is only one. Some groups, especially those over the age of 60, may receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, although this decision will depend on the community.

Andalusia

The Andalusian Health Service (SAS) indicates on its website that you can make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine in three ways. Through ClicSalud +, app and telephone (955 54 50 60) of Health Responds. The SAS also warns that the appointment that can be chosen is from the first dose and that for the second it is necessary to adjust to the times between the two injections; so it is not possible to choose the date of the second dose.

However, some groups, such as those born between 1954 and 1961, they will receive the summons by message or phone call.

Aragon

In Aragon, people who want to be vaccinated can make an appointment to be immunized through the app and the website of Health Informs. To do this, they will have to provide their health card number and first surname.

Currently, in addition to the laggards from previous groups, those born between 1956 and 1969 can make an appointment. But more age ranges will open to make an appointment for the coronavirus vaccine as the date for your immunization approaches.

Balearics

Health of the Balearic Islands has enabled BITCITA, the citation service for vaccination against COVID-19. At this time, people who were born between 1952 and 1971 can ask for their turn.

The form asks for date of birth, ID number and health card. It is also important to know in which center one wants to be vaccinated to make the date and time selection.

Canary Islands

In the Canary Islands, the web form to request an appointment for the vaccine has already been opened, regardless of the age range. This does not mean that age groups or people at risk will not be vaccinated when it is their turn. As appointments are given based on the forecast of when it will be your turn based on your year of birth. That is, 45 people will be cited earlier than 30 people, even if the latter have requested it before.

For the over 50 years who do not have an appointment yet, there is the option of call 012 to arrange it as soon as possible.

Madrid’s community

In Madrid there will be, from May 26, two ways to make an appointment for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The first, through the Virtual Health Card application, available for both Android and iPhone mobile phones. The second option is to request it through this link provided by the community. This way of requesting an appointment for the coronavirus vaccine is in the testing phase and those in charge of testing it will be those born between 1954 and 1964, who are those who are being vaccinated at this time.

However, although this option is open; Madrid health services they will continue to quote through messages or phone calls to patients according to their age. The good thing about making the appointment yourself is that you can choose the day of the first dose, although that does not mean that you will receive it anyway.

On the other hand, people over 68 who have not yet been vaccinated and want to do so they have to call their health center to make an appointment for the first dose.

Ceuta

In Ceuta data are being collected from people who want to be vaccinated in this form, but it is not an appointment service. Therefore, people who want to be vaccinated will have to wait for the message to reach them with their citation according to their age. It is also very important that, if a person cannot attend, cancel the appointment so that it is free for someone else.

Murcia

Part of the Region of Murcia also has a way to request an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine online. But they are not all peoples. The municipalities where you can make an appointment on the web are Puerto Lumbreras, Ceutí, Lorquí, Alguazas, Fortuna Abanilla and Cartagena.

Navarre

Requesting an appointment for the vaccine in Navarra has been possible for a couple of months, although always following the order indicated in the vaccination strategy. What’s more, the message has to arrive first, and then the appointment is recorded by activating the Personal Health Folder on the web. There is also an application for iOS and Android.

Despite the fact that the appointment can be registered through the internet, the call and message service for the entire population.

Make an appointment for the coronavirus vaccine in the rest of the communities

Some autonomous communities do not yet have the option to request an appointment enabled. This is due to two situations. Or that they have not yet made the decision on how to do it or because they have no intention of making an appointment.

At the moment, in the Community of Valencia, Castilla y León and Asturias You cannot make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine; only the summons can be confirmed. In the event that it is not possible to attend, the person goes to the end of the queue to receive the vaccine.

On the other hand, in Ceuta and Melilla cannot make an appointment for the coronavirus vaccine, just confirm the one they have sent us.

No protocol yet

Other communities such as Extremadura, La Rioja and Castilla-La Mancha have not yet decided how the protocol will be to request an appointment for the vaccination of the following groups. That is, until now it has been done through messages or calls. Nevertheless, Castilla-La Mancha does raise the option that people can choose the date for the first dose; although always within the age or risk groups that are being vaccinated at the time. But at the moment nothing more is known.

Finally, both Cantabria and Galicia as Catalonia and the Basque Country They have not yet announced what they are going to do. Until now they have used messages and calls to make the appointment for the vaccination for the coronavirus; but that could change soon.

