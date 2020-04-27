Facebook, whose traffic has increased with the coronavirus pandemic (Codid-19), continues to work to incorporate new content with which to connect people. After expand WhatsApp group video calls and launch an app for its gaming platform; the company formed by Mark Zuckerberg has officially presented Messenger Rooms, a tool that allows make secure video calls on Facebook, and we tell you how to do it.

With millions of people in their homes due to quarantine by coronavirus (Covid-19), the applications of group video calls They have seen how their number of active users has increased, as people look for alternatives with which to keep in touch with their family and friends. In an official statement, Facebook points out that between WhatsApp and Messenger, more than 700 million accounts participate in calls on a daily basis; and in many countries video calls in these applications more than doubled. Even the viewing of videos from Facebook Live and Instagram increased significantly.

In order to keep people together in these difficult times, Facebook has presented Messenger Rooms, a new way to spend time with friends and family through secure group video calls when you can’t be together in person. The company has ensured that this tool builds rooms (that’s what video calls are called) taking privacy into account and designing controls so that users can manage their experience. Currently you can start a room from Messenger Facebook, and soon you can create and join rooms from the Instagram and WhatsApp live shows.

How Facebook Messenger Rooms works

But how does Messenger Rooms work? Users can create a room directly from Messenger or Facebook, and invite anyone to join the video call, even a person does not have an account on Mark Zuckerberg’s well-known social network. In addition, the company has ensured that these group video calls will soon will have capacity for 50 people without time limit. A room that will allow from organizing celebrations to hanging out with friends without the need to call anyone or wait until it is a good time for it.

User can start and share their room through Facebook news, groups and events so people can easily enter the video call. In the same way, and as we have already mentioned, ways to create these rooms will soon be added directly from the direct from Instagram and from WhatsApp. On the other hand, when you are invited to a room you can join from your smartphone or computer, and without the need to download anything to get started.

On the other hand, if you have the Messenger application, the user can make use of Augmented Reality effectslike rabbit ears, and new features with Artificial Intelligence technology like immersive backgrounds and ambient lighting. It should also be noted that when creating a room you can choose who can see it and join it. There’s even the option to remove people from calls and block a room if you don’t want anyone else to join. Messenger Rooms will launch in some countries this week and will expand to the rest of the world in the coming weeks.

User controls room settings in Messenger Rooms

One of the main characteristics of Messenger Rooms is their privacy, since the person who creates the room controls absolutely all settings such as who can join, how easy it is to find the room, or whether to enable or share a link. The company has claimed that the default privacy settings were designed to be consistent with what you would expect to create a room. For example, rooms that are created through a Facebook group are open by default for members of that group.

Room creators can also lock or unlock a room once the call starts. This way, if it’s locked, no one else can join. It is also possible to remove unwanted participants from a video call and if someone feels insecure at any time you can always leave, even if the room is locked. But that’s not all, since users can report a room name or send comments if they are believed to have violated privacy policies or Facebook community standards.

Finally, users can also block someone on Facebook or Messenger may be disturbing and the company will not inform you. This way, if someone is blocked, they will not be able to join a video call of the person who has blocked them, and vice versa. The popular social network has confirmed that they do not see or hear the audio or video calls made through Messenger Rooms. In the same way, if you enter a video call with people who are not among your Facebook contacts, they will not be able to see your profile, just listen and see what you share in the room.

If you connect to a video call without logging in to the social network, you will only be asked for a name, which will be displayed so that other members can identify you. Yes, Facebook collects data from Messenger Rooms regardless of where a person joins from in order to provide the service and improve the product experience. The company has ensured that audio and video will not be used to report ads. nor that in the calls you can see ads.

