05/22/2020 5:33 pm

The Xbox One X It is a very powerful console, but unfortunately there are few games that really take advantage of all this power. On the other hand, the PlayStation 4 Pro has had a better experience thanks to all the exclusives on the platform. If you are one of the lucky users to have either of these two machines, and you already have your copy of Saints Row: The Third Remastered, so this article might interest you as we are going to tell you how to make this game run at 60 FPS.

Despite being a remastered version and not a remake as such, Saints Row: The Third Remastered It does a decent job in the graphics section, giving new life to this game through a visual improvement that tries to bring it up to date with our times. However, the important thing to note here is that you can already play 60 FPS on consoles, tell yourself Xbox One X and PS4 Pro.

By default, the game settings block it at 30 frames per second, so to unlock it you will have to enter the Screen settings. In there, you will see the option ‘Unlock framerate’ and voila, you can enjoy Saints Row: The Third Remastered as it should be.

The bad news is that the game does not achieve 60 stable frames. Through a performance analysis, the portal VG Tech shows on video a comparison between the versions of Xbox One and Xbox One X, revealing that the latter gets to have serious frame drops when there are many things happening on the screen.

Source: VG Tech / Windows Central

