         So you can know which restaurants send food to your home on Google Maps

Being locked up at home going out only for the essentials is hard, and one of the pleasures that has been lost with confinement is going out to eat out, to a bar, a restaurant or any other place. However, we still can order food at home, and Google Maps has decided to make this task a little easier for us.

The most famous geolocation service on the planet, with the permission of other heavyweights, has adapted its application in the search section and now we can know which places offer to bring us food home as part of your service letter. But also which places offer takeaways. A little help for them, more easily to publicize their service and cope with this quarantine, and a little help for us.

Food delivery on iOS and Android

Since restoration is one of the essential services that has not stopped working with the quarantine period, many continue to offer home delivery of orders or the option for customers to pick up. A method to be able to remain open and operational until the alarm state passes, and now we can know which places bring our food home with Google Maps.

Google has included two new options in the search for nearby places that we already had almost from its origins. Now we can specify that we are looking for a place with food “To carry out“or food”At home “, among the options to look for in the charts available to the app. Simply by doing this, looking for a restaurant and setting one of these options as a requirement, all the premises available in our area appear before us.

The restaurants tab has also been updated When displayed on Google Maps, and now we can also see if they offer this option of home delivery of food, or that of picking up if necessary. We will also have the telephone number that is enabled for these orders in the event that the restaurant has it, or the website to go to order food and bring it home.

The improvement has been made in all Google Maps apps for mobile phones and tablets, so we have it available on both iOS and Android. It will be enough with update the app from our app store, either the Google Play Store or the App Store, and we can start looking for the place that will serve us dinner tonight. Of course, we must assess whether placing this order outweighs the possible risk, both for dealers and for ourselves, as our colleagues at Xataka Android indicate.

