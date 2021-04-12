So you can know if they are spying on you on WhatsApp | Pixabay

This time we will teach you a trick to know if someone is spying on you in the famous WhatsApp application, because nowadays much more care must be taken in all social networks in the world today.

If you feel that someone could be accessing your conversations, you may be right, so we share a trick to discover if someone is spying on you in the application

There is no doubt that WhatsApp is the social network of instant messaging most successful of the moment in the whole world, every day on its platform 10 billion messages are sent and one billion calls are made, according to data released in February by this application.

And although this app It claims to be one of those that best protects the privacy of its users, there are more and more cases where its users indicate that they feel as if they were being spied on by third parties who supposedly access their personal WhatsApp account.

So if you think that strangers could spy on your WhatsApp account, in Show News we share a trick that clarifies if someone else has been entering your private conversations.

Regarding espionage, the WhatsApp frequently asked questions online space indicates that its development is committed to keeping personal conversations protected by end-to-end encryption, which means that no other person, not even WhatsApp or Facebook, can read them or listen to them.

However, although the instant messaging application is committed to the privacy and security of its users, it is possible that some accounts may be being spied on, since to spy on a WhatsApp account it is enough that a person outside the account has access to the mobile device where the profile is registered.

And is that once you have access, the account can be opened on a computer or even on another cell phone.

It should be mentioned that the easiest way to find out if someone has been accessing your WhatsApp account is through WhatsApp Web.

To apply this trick it is not necessary that you have the application installed on your computer, although, if you have the application on your computer, it is necessary that you close the session before performing this process.

To discover who is spying on a WhatsApp account, it is necessary for the interested person to open the WhatsApp application on their cell phone.

Subsequently, you must select the “Configuration” option, and within this section you must click on the section marked “WhatsApp Web / Desktop”, there the devices where the WhatsApp account is open will appear visible.

Within the option “WhatsApp Web / Desktop” it is possible to see which are the devices that have access to the personal WhatsApp account.

Similarly, in this section sessions can be managed and if a device is not recognized, the session can be closed.

In addition, this section in the mobile application also has other essential information to detect spies, since this function shows the last time of connection, with which the interested party will be able to detect if someone has been accessing their WhatsApp account at a time when that he has not accessed your profile.

Finally, this trick also provides additional data, such as the browser from which the session was started or the operating system, so that the owner will be able to recognize more easily if an intruder has been entering his account.

In fact, the best thing about all this is that the person will even be able to know from which city the last sessions have been opened.