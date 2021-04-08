So you can know if someone else accessed your WhatsApp account | INSTAGRAM

As we well know, WhatsApp is the most used mobile phone application around the world, with more than 2 billion active users Simultaneously throughout the globe, being so widely used, there have been many occasions, various malware have wanted to access it illegally.

So, if you are one of those billions of users who normally use the aforementioned application, and you are currently afraid that you app is h @ ckeada, we have here some steps that you can take so that you are aware if they have ever wanted to access your account without you consent and how to protect yourself from these cyberattacks.

Well, we know perfectly well that instant messaging app It is constantly reinforcing the security of its customers, however, this is not an impediment for some malicious users to access your conversations and personal information.

You may also be interested: Beware of these WhatsApp messages, they could hack you!

Therefore, we present what you should know to detect if your account WhatsApp was cyber attacked, although it is truly unlikely that a cybercriminal wants to access our conversations, one error may be enough to access your information, either messages, photos or videos.

That said, the first thing you should do is make a backup of your conversations within the famous application, you must also update the app, likewise, to identify if your account was attacked, you must check if your application is found active on another device at the same time.

How can you verify it? You must enter the tab WhatsApp Web and from there you have to close the session of all computers, then you must check if another person entered your conversations.

The latter, you will be able to notice if the application notified you that the account is being used from another phone, closing the original automatically, you should also check if calls or video calls were made from the app automatically and without your consent.

But, one of the most common questions is: What should be done if you verify that someone else used your personal account in the app? Well, then we will explain it to you in detail.

What you should do is first delete the app and then reinstall it on your mobile phone, we recommend that you activate the “two-step verification” in your WhatsApp, because it is well known that this code allows you to enter your chats and verify that you are the person who owns the account.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Two-step verification is a unique six-digit code, better known as a PIN, that helps keep the app, as well as your stored information, files, and chats safe.

And, to enable this verification, all you have to do is access “Settings”, then you will need to go to the “Account” section and finally select the “Two-step verification” option.

All you have to do is press the sign that says “Activate” and voila, your account will be protected again, against malware or people outside of you.

Let’s remember that a couple of days ago, some government officials and even some journalists affirmed on their social networks that their accounts were stolen, so the authorities quickly invited WhatsApp users to be extremely attentive about the information that is received and in the same way turn on the alarms to avoid falling into the strategies of cybercriminals.

And they themselves made the recommendation to use the two-step account verification, which we have just explained to you in previous paragraphs, it should be noted that so far this year a total of 48 people have been captured for this type of crime and the authorities they call to report any impersonation attempt.