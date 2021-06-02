So you can have more space in Google Photos and Drive without having to pay a single euro

Do you want to have more space in Google Photos without having to pay money out of pocket? So you can do it for free.

Based on my Google Play payment history, the last time I I paid for my subscription to the 100 GB plan with money from my pocket was in November 2019. Since then, I have not spent a single euro to enjoy more storage in Google Photos, Drive and the rest of Google’s cloud services. And all, thanks to a free app.

And it is that even today not many people know Google Rewards, one of the best apps to earn money with the mobile, which allows get credit for Google Play in exchange for completing surveys. A balance that can later be used to pay for services such as Google One.

Get a balance for Google Play thanks to Google Rewards

If you still do not have the Google Opinion Rewards app installed, you are missing the possibility of earn money in exchange for simple tasks.

In most cases, all you have to do is answer surveys with questions of the kind “Have you studied at the university?”, or inquiries about YouTube videos you’ve recently watched, places you have visited or stores where you have bought.

For each survey or task performed, you will receive a financial reward that you can use to buy content on the Google Play Store, such as applications and games. But you can also use the balance to pay for subscriptions to services like Google One.

The frequency with which surveys appear varies depending on different reasons – such as, for example, the number of places you visit over time, or your activity on services like YouTube – but it is likely that most months you will finish raising enough as to pay the subscription to the most basic Google One, priced at 1.99 euros per month.

Use your Google Play balance as a payment method in the Play Store

Once you have obtained enough balance to be able to pay the subscription, you must set your Google Play balance as payment method in Play Store, so that automatic payments from Google One are made using the money accumulated thanks to Rewards. To do this, just follow these steps:

Open the Google Play Store application on your mobile. Tap on your profile image located in the upper right corner. Tap on “Payments and subscriptions”. Go to “Payment methods”. Tap on “Subscriptions”, and tap on “ Google One. ”From there, tap the green text that says“ Update ”next to“ Main payment method. ”Choose the option“ Google Play Balance ”. Free unlimited storage for Google Photos is no longer available

That’s all. From now on, if you have enough balance, Google One payments will be made using your Google Play balance, and you will not have to pay a single euro to be able to enjoy more storage space in Google Drive, Photos, Gmail and the rest of the platforms.

