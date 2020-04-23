To keep you entertained in this quarantine, the Epic Games Store continues to give away games to the PC gaming community. This mission will not stop soon and this is why you will soon be able to download one of the most iconic horror indies of recent years for free.

What happens is that, from April 30, players will have the opportunity to download Amnesia: The Dark Descent without having to pay. Keep in mind that you will only have the opportunity to take advantage of it for a limited time, since it will end on May 7.

If you want to take advantage of it, you have to wait until it is Thursday, April 30. Once that date arrives you will have to visit this link and complete the purchase process.

Now, keep in mind that this will not be the only promotion that will be available from next week on the Epic Games Store. What happens is that you can also get free Crashlands.

You can now download For the King for free

It is worth mentioning that you already have the opportunity to get an independent game in the Epic Games Store. This is For the King, a turn-based strategy and combat game that will test your mental abilities.

If you are interested in taking advantage of this promotion, you can do so by visiting this link. There you will have to complete the purchase process and you’re done. For the King will be in your digital library and you will have the opportunity to download it.

🏰 FREE THIS WEEK 🏰 A game fit for royalty … and your game library! For the King is an enticing blend of strategy, turn-based combat, and roguelike elements. Play solo, or with friends in online & local co-op.https: //t.co/86lcF4dc9T pic.twitter.com/PdFCH0iMxf – Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) April 23, 2020

