Humble Bundle and several developers came together again to support a good cause and in turn deliver a good offer to players. What happens is that a new Humble Bundle is now available in which you can get 50 games and other rewards for less than $ 30 USD.

This is the Fight for Racial Justice Bundle from Humble Bundle. In it you can get independent jewels such as Baba is You, Hyper Light Drifter, Spelunky, Kerbal Space Program and Darkest Dungeon.

That is not all, since there are also interesting games that may interest several. We refer to Football Manager 2020; BioShock Remastered; Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing and NBA 2K20. So this is a package with a little bit of everything.

In addition to the mentioned games and many others, the package also includes an interesting book package. Among them are Attack on Titan Anthology and Ghost in the Shell: Global Neural Network. It is not superfluous to clarify that these are books in digital format.

What cause does the new Humble Bundle support?

All the money generated by the sale of this Humble Bundle will go to organizations that are fighting for different social causes that fight for racial justice.

In other words, this money will go to help legal aid, protection and education on racial issues and slavery. They will also seek to support the struggles for the expansion of civil rights.

