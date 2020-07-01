There are several reasons why you may need to format the Xbox 360 hard drive that you have on your property. Whether you want to sell the console or just start everything from scratch, for example. The following steps and forms that we will indicate can also be used for any Xbox 360 hard drive or any flash drive connected to it.

The estimated time it should take you to perform this action should not exceed 5 minutes, provided you have no trouble understanding these steps.

Steps to follow so you can format

You must quit any game you have running before everything, and then go to the home screen of your Xbox 360. Once here, you will go first to the “Settings” option and then click on “System”.

Now you will select “Console Settings”. To enable you to select this option, you can use button “A” on your joystick.

Then select in “system information”. In the same way as the previous step, use button “A” on your joystick.

Then, you must locate and write down the serial number of your Xbox 360. In case you don’t have paper and something to write down in hand, taking a photo is a good alternative.

Finally you will click on “Storage” in the options panel. In the next section we will indicate the final steps for formatting the Xbox 360 hard drive.

What you need to do to format the Xbox 360 hard drive

Once inside the storage section, you can select the Xbox 360 hard drive that you want to format or delete. In case you have more than one hard disk, verify that you have selected the indicated one. This precaution is due to the fact that the formatting process is not reversible, so keep the proper attention and care.

This time, use the Y button on your joystick to open “Device Options.”

Now you will click “Format” in the options panel. Use the “A” button again and select the option of the same name indicated in the previous indication.

The option previously pressed should show you a warning notice. You will press “Yes” with button “A”.

Here you will be asked to enter the serial number of your console. Remember to use button “A” to select it.

To enter the serial number of your Xbox 360 you can use the on-screen keyboard. Once you have entered it, press “Done” with the A button of course.

Finally, your hard drive will have been completely formatted. Once the formatting has finished, go back to the “Storage device” panel and you will notice the space freed up on your disk for it. Simple to do, don’t you think?

Share it with your friends!