So you can find out if someone has you blocked on WhatsApp

Unlike in real life, on WhatsApp you can block a contact. Or whatever you want. If someone is annoying to you, sends you advertising without requesting it, or behaves rudely or disrespectfully, you can block it. so it doesn’t bother you anymore.

However, the lock function it is not always used correctly. What’s more, you yourself may be on WhatsApp blocked by someone else. Perhaps without knowing the reason. An argument, a misunderstanding, a mistake or confusion …

WhatsApp does not notify you if you have been blocked. But there are details that will make you suspect it. What’s more, surely if you are reading this it is because you have the feeling that someone has blocked you on WhatsApp and you want to confirm it. And how it is not always possible to ask directly, let’s see how to find out in different ways.

WhatsApp says that “to stop receiving messages, calls and status updates of certain contacts, you can block them ”. Everyone is free to block contacts. And to unlock them whenever you want.

To block a contact you have two ways to do it. You can go to the list of blocked contacts and add that contact, or you can block them directly from their profile. Since Settings> Account> Privacy> Blocked contacts You will see the contacts that you have blocked and you will be able to add new contacts by clicking on Add and selecting them.

There are two ways to block someone. From Settings / Configuration and from the contact information.

Within a conversation, you will have to go to More options> Block (on Android) or within the conversation tab (on iPhone). This second option is the only one available for block phone numbers unknown. You have two options: block only or report and block. This second option is used to report unwanted advertising or reprehensible attitudes.

Yes, in the future, you want unblock a contact WhatsApp, all you have to do is go back to Settings> Account> Privacy> Blocked contacts, touch the name to unlock and, finally, click on To unlock.

In the official help of WhatsApp it says that when you have blocked someone, “you will not receive messages, calls or status updates sent by a blocked contact, and they won’t show up on your phone either. “

And so as not to fall into confusion. “The act of blocking someone does not remove the user from your contact list nor from your phone’s contact book. To delete a contact, you must do it from your phone’s contact book ”.

What will happen when unblock that contact? “If you unblock a contact, you will not receive any messages, calls or status updates that contact has sent you while i was locked”.

Tips to know if I have been blocked on WhatsApp

To paraphrase the help of WhatsApp, “los blocked contacts they will not be able to see your last information. once, online, status updates or changes to your profile picture. “

What’s more, it is possible that you can’t see the photograph profile of that contact. Normally, we all end up adding an image or photograph to be recognized on WhatsApp. It can be about you or something you like. But if you see the default image of WhatsApp in that contact, it may have you blocked.

But you have to keep something in mind. Yes you don’t see the last time anymore that a contact has connected, you don’t see their status and their photo has remained the same for a long time, you might suspect that they have blocked you on WhatsApp. However, these clues can be misinterpreted, as not everyone uses WhatsApp statuses. There is also that disabled notice last time connected and not for that reason they have blocked you.

There are more clues or details to take into account to find out if you have been blocked on WhatsApp. For example, if you try call a contact from WhatsApp and you cannot make that call, there you have a proof that they have you blocked on WhatsApp.

Another clue. If the messages you send to a contact are left with a single tick, this indicates that The message has been sent. But if you don’t see the second tick, it means that the other person hasn’t received the message. If you have not received a message, it may be an error with the WhatsApp connection or servers. But if it happens with all messages sent, you are probably blocked.

More clues to know if you have been blocked

In addition to the voice call, the tics or checks and WhatsApp statuses, there are other details you can look at to find out if you are blocked on WhatsApp.

For example, if you want to add a contact to a WhatsApp group, you will not be able to do so if that contact has you blocked. You can create an empty group with you and then add that contact. If you are blocked on your WhatsApp, you will see an error indicating that you have not been able to add that contact to the group.

Finally, if we have common contactsWe can ask you if that contact has made changes to your status or photo. We can also ask if that contact shows the last connection date. This way we will know if we are the ones who do not see that information. Anyway, it is better to ask that contact directly if we have other forms of contact, like Facebook, Telegram, your phone number or we meet face to face.

