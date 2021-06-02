so you can enjoy thousands of discounts

Prime Day will be celebrated on June 21-22, 2021. REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne

It’s official, Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 will be celebrated on June 21 and 22. If you are not excited about the news, we put you in context: Prime Day is one of the most important discount events of the year worldwide, along with Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday and the Good End of Mexico. So if you are one of those who love to buy with great deals, this is a great opportunity. Excited now?

This Prime Day will have more than 2 million promotions in all categories, including fashion, beauty, electronics, home and more. It will also include exclusive entertainment benefits never seen before on Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, etc.

Prime Day will begin on June 21 at midnight and will run until June 22; will be available in the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, the Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria and Australia.

Remember, you need to be an Amazon Prime member

A very important fact that you should remember: to enjoy all the discounts that will be offered on Prime Day you need to be a member of Amazon Prime.

So if you are not part of the program, you will not be able to benefit from these great savings and offers, but do not worry because that has an easy solution. You can register now for free and enjoy a 30-day trial period.

Once the 30-day free trial period passes, the price is 99 pesos per month if you are in Mexico and 12.99 dollars per month in the United States. The best thing is that you can unsubscribe from the service as soon as you want without ever having to pay more.

In addition to being able to enjoy the exclusive Prime Day offers, with the Prime membership you will have unlimited free shipments on millions of products with no minimum purchase, access to movies, series and live events with Prime Video and you will be able to listen to millions of songs with Prime Music .

