Hearthstone fulfilled his sixth year of life recently, and it did so by exceeding 100 million active players. Blizzard’s popular card game, in view of the current health risks of crowds coronavirus (Covid-19)has canceled your face-to-face events, although it has also announced a surprises for homemade Fireside Gathering. New content continues to reach Hearthstone, which already has Demon Hunter Prologue available, and we tell you how to unlock the new class for free.

After Competition spirit, your anniversary event, and start Year of the Phoenix with a new expansion, the popular Blizzard card game has announced in a press release the arrival of an emblematic class to the game with the new Demon Hunter Prologue, available for all platforms where the card game is found. The Prologue campaign, free for all players, consists of four missions for a single player whose plot tells how Illidan Stormrage he became a demon hunter.

Players will be able to discover Illidan’s origin story and upon completing the Prologue campaign they will receive everything they need to play with the demon hunter in Hearthstone. Among these rewards are the demon hunter class itself, the Illidan hero, 30 free cards, 10 basic demon hunter cards, the initiate set (with 20 demon hunter cards) and the demon demon hunter starting deck (as long as you have a deck slot available). The demon hunter will be officially available on April 7 for those players who complete the Prologue campaign, coinciding with the release date of Outland Ashes, the new Hearthstone expansion.

Illidan Stormrage is Hearthstone’s new playable hero

The Year of the Phoenix presents the first class to join the game since the launch of Hearthstone: the demon hunter. With the chaotic soul magic and fel energy it uses, this fearsome class features an aggressive playstyle in which it smashes its enemies with weapons and claws or crushes them with massive demon minions. Also, Demon claws, the hero power of this class, boosts its attack by 1 mana crystal and offers strong synergies with its class cards. Due to its low cost, it is easy to use frequently, giving the demon hunter a unique play style.

A class that does not have the means to heal itself directly, so it must use Life Theft to regain small amounts of health. Plus, by combining your hero attack upgrades with weapon you can unleash powerful effects, it is even possible to tear enemy minions to pieces using the hero’s health as a bargaining chip. Illidan Stormrage is Hearthstone’s new playable hero and embodies the class identity of the demon hunter. It is an aggressive attacker who leads his host imbued with vileness in battle.

A hero who feeds on the souls of its minions when they fall in combat to unleash his vengeance on the enemy and who, as a demon hunter, is able to control the battlefield with fel magic and use the souls of the sacrificed Illidari allies. In addition, it has twisted methods to summon huge demons much earlier than might be expected. The demon hunter also features a class-specific keyword: Outlaw. Cards with it provide significant enhancements when brought into play from the left or right end of the hand. If you play these cards with head and anticipation, they have the potential to turn the tables on a game.

