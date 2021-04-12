So you can enjoy 70 million songs free for 3 months with Amazon Music Unlimited

Bloomberg

Nuclear-powered superyacht for ecotourism and research

(Bloomberg) – A nuclear-powered ship packed with scientists, activists and billionaires, sailing the world and examining the state of the oceans. That's the dream of businessman Aaron Olivera, who believes the new boat will help raise environmental awareness. The ship, called Earth 300, was designed by superyacht specialist Iván Salas Jefferson. At almost 300 meters long and 60 meters high, it will be able to accommodate 425 people. The majority will be staff, scientists and students, who will travel for free. A handful of wealthy tourists, staying in luxury suites, will pay $ 3 million each for a 10-day trip, helping make the company profitable.At a launch dinner in Singapore, Olivera spoke enthusiastically of his dream. , listing names of businessmen and politicians mixed with emotional phrases about saving the environment, inspiring young people and promoting science. He wants Earth 300 to be a global architectural icon that encourages people to think more seriously about the weather. The modernist design, clean lines, cantilevered observation deck and 13-story glass 'scientific sphere' aim to awaken awe. "We wanted the sphere to inspire whoever wants to save the planet," Olivera said during the ceremony. presentation of the project. "Imagine if we could build an object that would serve as inspiration for people around the planet," commented the businessman, in addition to calling the ship "the Eiffel Tower of our generation." There is still a long way to go for the ship to be a reality. It has taken six years and $ 5 million to get to this point, where the design is advanced enough to ask shipyards for construction quotes. Olivera said the group is considering shipyards in Europe and South Korea. Earth 300 executives estimate the total cost to be between $ 500 million and $ 700 million, with some of the high price due to a UK-based Core Power zero-emission atomic power plant that is being developed. a molten salt reactor, a technology led by TerraPower, an American company founded by Bill Gates. Since the ship's launch is scheduled for 2025, and the reactor's certification is not expected for another five to seven years, the ship is likely to initially run on synthetic green fuels. Atomic propulsion can also create problems with countries like New Zealand, which has banned nuclear power ships from docking since 1984. Olivera wants the ship's first voyage to be a circumnavigation of Antarctica, followed by a trip to the Arctic. The ship would be designed to operate for 300 days a year and would generate about $ 100 million from wealthy eco-tourists, with additional income from organizing events or movies, he said. Olivera plans to invite artists, explorers and students to spend time on the ship. along with billionaires, but at a lower fee or even for free.Working in 22 laboratories, there would be about 160 scientists, who would conduct research and collect data using the ship's equipment and thousands of built-in sensors, including what could be the ocean's first commercial quantum computer. Olivera said the project would be "open source," with information and processing facilities shared with other climate research efforts around the world. At the dinner in Singapore, Olivera invited a number of scientists and environmentalists via video to Express your support for the company. He says he has an interest in wealthy private sponsors and that most of the funding for the project would be raised through traditional financial instruments. Olivera is not intimidated by the long list of challenges. He said the business plan has been tested by KPMG LLP and that 80% of the profits will go to environmental causes. His priority is for the project to be "inspiring," he said. "The future of humanity lies in ambitious projects like this." Original Note: Atomic Superyacht to Offer $ 3 Million Eco-Tours With Scientists