Here we will give you all the important and basic information about the application. So you can avoid false links that can harm your mobile. So let’s start today’s article that deals with how to download WhatsApp Plus without any complications. You just have to follow our instructions and that will be all, really simple.

Time to download WhatsApp Plus

Before starting, you need to know everything new you can get with this MOD.

More themes are added

We all know about themes (skins, interface designs). And we all have a habit of changing the subject. This seems great for setting up more new themes on your system.

You can have more emoticons

Emojis, emoticons, or smileys are a very important part of your chat. Everyone loves to include emoticons in chats. These smileys make a chat full of emotions. You can make the reader clearer about what the writer is saying.

Hide all the activity you’ve done

By using any application you always check its security and privacy. Security and privacy matter a lot when you do something, even when using an app. So you can keep your activity hidden at all times, whether you are online, the last connection time, reading the messages, etc.

Choose how you want to exchange your files

Let’s suppose that you have to share a large file and that WhatsApp cannot share large files. So in that case you need something that can help you in this. So you require an application to help you share larger files, that’s exactly what WhatsApp Plus can do for you.

Modify everything that has to do with appearance

You can put the look you want, you have total freedom to choose the colors, the font, the bullets in which the messages appear, the nuances of photos, the color of the bar. In short, you can change the thousand and one details, you will spend hours in this section.

Requirements to download WhatsApp Plus

WhatsApp Plus APK Backup your chats Internet connection working.

How is it downloaded?

First you have to download the APK file on your device to download WhatsApp Plus.

Backup

Many of the chats, messages and anything else will be present in your mobile messenger.

Uninstall the official WhatsApp

Surely you are using the official WhatsApp app right now. You have to uninstall it before using Whatsapp Plus. If you don’t download the original app, you won’t be able to use the MOD, so this is a mandatory step.

Install the APK

Now is the time to install the WhatsApp APK file on your device. Install it on your mobile and complete all your data there. It also restores the backup of your chats. With this you can use WhatsApp Plus on your phone.

