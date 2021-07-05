So you can delete WhatsApp downloads on your cell phone | Pixabay

Today we will teach you here in Show News like being able to clean WhatsApp and delete all the downloads stored on your phone, because this situation is often complicated and even more so when you are notified that you have no space.

As you can imagine, the famous app instant messaging has managed to position itself as one of the most used applications in almost the entire world.

It should be noted that by 2020, WhatsApp exceeded 2 billion users worldwide, which made it position itself above applications such as Telegram and Facebook Messenger.

On the other hand, this year the new functions that the application will offer us in its next updates were announced.

New features range from speeding up audio messages, using vacation mode, automatically deleting a message after 24 hours, and using an account on multiple devices.

However, there is a problem that still affects many users: the space that all downloads occupy on our mobile device.

Even though we delete the videos, gifs and images from our gallery, these files remain in the internal storage of our device.

However, together with the “WhatsApp Cleaner” application, Android users will be able to get rid of this problem.

In addition, having little storage space can also be the cause of your mobile device slowing down and not responding as you want.

With these four steps you will be able to completely erase all those files that no longer work for you.

Steps to erase all stored WhatsApp downloads: To begin you must go to Google Play and search for the “WhatsApp Cleaner” application. Once you open the application, it will ask you to grant permission to explore the WhatsApp folder and to do so, you must click on the “Select WhatsApp Folder” button. Choose the folder from which you want to delete the files and allow access to view current and future content. Later, you will know how much space all WhatsApp downloads occupy and now you just have to select the files you want to delete and finally click on the cross icon or X.

It is important to review each of your files before deleting them and in this way you avoid accidentally deleting any document that was of importance.

Remember that WhatsApp and the cleaner are different applications, so the Messaging Support Team is not responsible for deleted files.