So you can deactivate the WhatsApp statuses of your contacts

On this occasion we will show you the steps so that you can deactivate the WhatsApp Status of your contacts, as this is something that you undoubtedly wanted to do more than once.

As you may recall, WhatsApp launched its state copying a function that we already used in other social networks such as Snapchat and then in Instagram.

Ephemeral content that lasts 24 hours and that allows us to put photos, videos or links and phrases in the section of the messaging application for all our contacts to see.

However, we do not always want them to see them or we do not always want to see them so we can deactivate or hide the WhatsApp statuses of our contacts and this time we will explain how to do it.

You can silence your contacts who constantly share content to this function of the application, you can block them from seeing what you upload or you can simply see them without them knowing that you have seen them.

It should be noted that WhatsApp States are not usually as used as other similar ones as it is in the case of Instagram Stories or even Facebook.

However, there is always someone annoying who uploads endless different stories and the truth is that you don’t have to see them if you don’t want to, but if you leave them unseen there is a notification in the “states” tab that can be annoying.

So you can silence someone so that their notification or update does not appear even if you do not see it.

To do that, you must have uploaded a story before and have it at the time you are going to silence it.

It’s as easy as going to that person’s story or “state” and clicking on the three dots in the upper right.

Here we will open a single option “Mute”, so we will not see what that person puts unless we go to the “States” tab.

If we have someone muted and they have uploaded something, you will see a dropdown tab at the bottom where you can see those people.

You can mute as many as you want and they will always appear there, without the corresponding notification.

You can actually choose who sees your statuses or you can make nobody see them, since you can silence or deactivate your WhatsApp Status for all the people who have your number.

If you usually upload content to your WhatsApp statuses, you can decide who can see them, it is extremely easy to control who sees them in an application like Instagram or Facebook, because you are the one who chooses which friends you accept or which friends you reject and no one else can access the content. if you have the private account.

However, in WhatsApp it is much more complicated that they do not see what you put, since there may be an endless number of people who have your phone number and who have been saving it since the first time you had that same number.

Anyone with your phone can see what you put in unless you set it to avoid it.

To choose who can see them and who cannot see them, you can follow a few simple steps from the settings of the app itself:

Open WhatsApp Tap on the three dots in the upper right corner Open the application settings section Go to “Privacy” Choose “Status” to decide who sees your information

Here you can choose that only your contacts added to your phonebook see it, that all your contacts see it except some that you don’t particularly like.

Or you can choose one by one the people who can see your WhatsApp statuses and once you choose one of these options, your full agenda will appear and you will have to mark the different acquaintances that you want to be able to see it.